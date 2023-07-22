Braden Chiaramonte Makes Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway Debut Saturday

One of the busiest open-wheel racers in the west, Braden Chiaramonte, will be back on the track when he makes his debut at Arizona’s Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway this Saturday night. This week’s race comes one week after his latest start with the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars at Perris Auto Speedway.

Saturday’s race in the mountains of East Central Arizona will only be the third scheduled event for Chiaramonte in July. Prior to last week’s race in Perris, the busy driver was in action at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, California on July 7th. After last week’s high temperature of 103 degrees at Perris, the 92 predicted at Show Low will be a refreshing change for the 16-year-old driver and his team. While rain was predicted for Friday evening, the weather for Saturday’s 360 wingless sprint car race on the Mogollon Rim is supposed to be dry.

The race will be Chiaramonte’s fifth in the Copper State in 2023. Three of the trips across the state line were to the Adobe Mountain Speedway in April. The talented teen scored two wins and a sixth place in micro competitions at the track located near Glendale. Earlier that month, he attended the USAC/CRA race at the Mohave Valley Raceway but did not start the main event.

Last week at Perris, the El Cajon, California driver made his third appearance in a USAC/CRA race in 2023. In April, he advanced forward from his 16th spot to challenge for 10th late in the main event when another car slammed him into the wall. A damaged wheel and tire sent him to the work area before rejoining the field at the back and driving forward to 16th before the race ended.

Last Saturday, he was hoping for redemption. Unfortunately, the gorgeous #73B was plagued with injection problems all night long. Racing his 360 against powerful 410s, he qualified16th in the talent-laden 35-car field. Starting on the pole in the first 10-lap heat race, the injection issue reared its ugly head early on and he quickly slipped back to ninth.

Coming back out for the 30-lap main, Chiaramonte was starting in the same 16th spot as he did in April. Compounding the injection problems was an overheating engine. The teen wisely pulled off early rather than risk damage to the powerplant and was credited with a 20th-place finish in the 24-car field.

On Wednesday, the #73B was on the dyno at Ed Pinks and under the guidance of longtime sprint car and midget mechanical guru Chris Tramel. The car was loaded up and Friday hit the road for Arizona.

Spectator gates at Deuce of Clubs will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $18.00. Seniors and military get in for $15.00 and children 12 and under are free. Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway is located at 4701 E. Duece of Clubs in Show Low, Arizona. The track email address is This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and the office phone number is (602) 292-7607.

Chiaramonte would like to thank all his sponsors who have made his racing efforts possible. RTL Traffic Control, AM Ortega, Hyper Racing, King Racing Products, Tiner-Hirst Enterprises, and Keizer Wheels.

Chiaramonte and his team are in the midst of a busy racing season. If you are interested in becoming a marketing partner with one of the most talented and personable young drivers in the sport, please feel free to call or e-mail Daniel Chiaramonte This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (619) 988 7563.

Braden Chiramonte