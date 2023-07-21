Get Your Heart Racing with Legendary Motorcycle Racer & Airbnb

Trading two wheels for four, legendary motorcycle racer, Marc Márquez, has listed his team’s motorhome on Airbnb for a stay during the Catalan Grand Prix. The 8-time world champion is the Host of his team motorhome in the heart of the GP action, offering motor racing fans ‘pole position’ in the paddock area of the legendary event.

Márquez #93 is one of the most talented motorcycle racers, with a spectacular style loved by millions around the world. Now he’s revved up and ready to add Airbnb Host to his repertoire, offering fans the unprecedented opportunity to live like a MotoGP™ racer for a day: trackside access to the paddock – MotoGP™’s backstage area, where guests will see racing champions and witness the most adrenaline-fuelled moments before the race with their own eyes.

“The motorhomes space during a Grand Prix is exclusively reserved for riders and their teams. Guests will live a once-in-a-lifetime experience, not available to anyone else. This is the most exciting motorsport championship in the world and hosting in my home city really raises the stakes for me”, says Márquez. “Guests are in for the ride of their lives – this is a rare peek behind the scenes at the world of professional racing.”

About the Stay

Márquez will host a one-night stay for up to two people in his team’s motorhome occurring September 2, 2023 for only 93 euros per night*, a nod to Márquez’s racing number. Highlights include:

A night in the Márquez team’s motorhome, located next to Márquez’s private trailer in a trackside area that is only accessible to the riders.

A closer look at some of the rider’s memorabilia, including his most iconic (and beloved) helmets and race suits – and even a selection of his most treasured championship trophies!

The perfect VIP village seats to view the race in addition to pit lane access to witness the start of the Grand Prix.

Entry to the circuit and VIP passes for exclusive amenities and services on Sunday and Saturday.

The opportunity to feel like a pro with a ride on the MotoGP ™ simulator.

simulator. A personal guided tour of the paddock area including the pit boxes: the ‘backstage’ of the MotoGP™ reserved for racers and their team.

How to Book

Motorheads can request to book this stay beginning July 19, 2023 at 19:00 PM CEST at airbnb.com/motogp. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Montmeló, just outside of Barcelona (Spain).

Interested in becoming an Airbnb Host like Márquez? Learn more at airbnb.com/host.