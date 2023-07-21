Friday, Jul 21

Lamborghini unveils SC63 Hypercar challenger for 2024 FIA WEC

Friday, Jul 21 3
Lamborghini unveils SC63 Hypercar challenger for 2024 FIA WEC
Lamborghini Squadra Corse has today launched the SC63 Lamborghini which it will use to compete in the headline Hypercar class of next year’s FIA World Endurance Championship.
 
The all-new SC63 was revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed today (Thursday) and will begin testing in the next few weeks. Lamborghini has partnered with experienced WEC team Iron Lynx to run the car in international competition which includes both WEC and IMSA.
 
FIA WEC CEO Frédéric Lequien commented: “Congratulations to both Lamborghini and Iron Lynx for working so hard to build the new SC63 – a truly beautiful machine which I am sure will be a firm favourite with our fans too. We are extremely honoured to have such a prestigious brand as Lamborghini join the WEC. This year, we have seven different manufacturers competing in Hypercar, and with the addition of Lamborghini plus BMW and Alpine next year, the scene is set for an unforgettable season.” 
 
