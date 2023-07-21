Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Royal Enfield comes to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the annual two-wheel celebration

Starting tomorrow, motorcyclists from across the country will descend upon Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Royal Enfield weekend, July 21-23.

This year marks the 31st edition overall of the renowned AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (VMD). Over the past three-plus decades, the event has become one of the largest annual gatherings worldwide of motorcyclists, enthusiasts, swap meet vendors and collectors. The festivities serve as a fundraiser for the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Hall of Fame, a non-profit organization located in nearby Pickerington, Ohio, that works to preserve the history and tradition of motorcycling in the United States and features a museum.

The 2023 event will feature support from new title sponsor Permco, an Ohio-based manufacturing leader.

“Permco is proud to be the title sponsor for the 2023 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” said Robby Shell, chief operating officer of Permco. “As a family-owned business for almost 100 years and a leading manufacturer of high-pressure hydraulic gear/vane pumps and motors — including the American Champ, the only pump built entirely in the USA — we are thrilled to be part of this classic event that brings people together from all over to celebrate the past and future of motorcycles and motorcycle racing in the heartland of America.”

This year’s gathering will also honor AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and multi-talented road, motocross, AMA Supercross and Superbike racer Steve Wise as the event’s grand marshal.

“I’m honored to be this year’s Grand Marshal, especially at the track on which I won my first AMA Superbike event,” Wise said. “I remember that weekend in ’83 like it was yesterday. To be back here and enjoy all the fun motorcycle stuff that happens at VMD will be memorable, I’m sure!”

The weekend will include multiple forms of racing disciplines, including road racing on the 2.4-mile, 15-turn Mid-Ohio road course, hare scrambles, motocross, pit bikes and trials. Flat track racing will be held at the nearby Ashland County Fairgrounds on Saturday evening (July 22).

Along with the abundance of racing, attendees can be entertained through merchandise displays, a swap meet with approximately 1,000 vendors spread across 35 acres, and other attractions, such as the Wall of Death. Demo rides for motorcyclists with proper riding endorsements and safety gear are always a popular weekend feature. Royal Enfield and Triumph Motorcycles will be onsite to offer rides on some of their hottest new models for those in a market for a new bike. Motorcycle owners can also take part in the “Lap for History” around the race track during the lunch break each day with a donation to the AMA Hall of Fame, or enter their motorcycle into the bike show on Saturday (July 22).

Ticket prices for the event are $70 for the weekend, $50 for admission on Friday or Saturday and $35 for Sunday ($10 additional at the gate). Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult at all events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Garage paddock access is open to the public for free during Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Royal Enfield. Motorhome and tent spaces are available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting midohio.com.

Visit www.vintagemotorcycledays.com to read more about Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Royal Enfield. Follow the event on social media with #AMAVMD.