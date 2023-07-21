Andrew Buff Dominates DIRTcar Sportsman Series Event At Land Of Legends

Latham, NY’s Andrew Buff has won big races, he’s won track championships, even won DIRTcar Sportsman Region Championships. Wednesday night at the Land of Legends Raceway, he etched another mark into an already impressive career resume.

Taking advantage of his outside front row starting spot, Buff led all 30 laps to take home the $1,000 top prize in the Central and West Region combo event that was made up after a June 24th rain out. A big field of 40 cars filled the pit log for the event that also hosted the Super DIRTcar Series.

“The car was really good tonight, have to give a shout out to Joe Matthews from North Carolina who was taking my texts all night,” said the young driver in victory lane, “We put something together between my father and Joe and it really worked tonight.”

Even with a handful of restarts, Buff’s familiar #92 would choose the outside of the front row which proved to be the right choice every time the green waved. “I could get a really good jump in the middle of the track off four each time,” Buff went on, “I could rotate the car in the middle and that’s where I ran all night. This is a nice win for us and have to thank everyone that helps us.”

Cameron Tuttle started in fourth, used the extreme outside on the Ontario County Fairgrounds oval to take home a solid second place finish. It was a finish though that almost never happened. “We really didn’t decide to come hear until about lunch time yesterday,” Tuttle said matter of fact, “We have been having such a bad string of races and finishes we were just not sure to come or just take a little bit more time to get ready.”

The decision proved to be the right one and even though it wasn’t a win, it was a move forward, “It’s good just to get a good finish again. The 92 was tough, I don’t think I had anything for him. We tried on every restart but he was just a bit better.”

Matt Guererri was defending the home turf. He was his heat, redrew third and came home with the final podium finish. “This is kind of how our year has been, we feel just kind of average. It’s not bad, but just average,” said the former Land of Legends track champion, “We just haven’t been good enough to win races but we are getting top fives. Congrats to Andrew and Cameron, they were fast and earned it.

Gavin Eisele took fourth at the end of 30 laps with Cody McPherson rounding out the top five. With that fifth, McPherson won the West Region title. He will receive $500 at the annual DIRTcar Banquet for his feat but more importantly he will receive the maximum region bonus points in hopes to repeat as DIRTcar Sportsman Champion.

Making up the next five were Tyler Corcoran, Kane Bristol, many-time Land of Legends feature winner Zach Sobotka, Nicholas Root, who advanced 14 positions, and Daryl Nutting. Winning the free Hoosier Tire with his 17th place finish was Nelson Mason.

The event concluded the West Region while the Central Region still has two more events, Saturday June 29 at the Fulton Speedway and then ends Friday night, August 18th at the Brewerton Speedway.

DIRTcar Sportsman Central/West Region Combo 30 – 1. Andrew Buff ($1,000), 2. Cameron Tuttle, 3. Matt Guererri, 4. Gavin Eisele, 5. Cody McPherson, 6. Tyler Corcoran, 7. Kane Bristol, 8. Zach Sobotka, 9. Nicholas Root, 10. Daryl Nutting, 11. Cody Manitta, 12. Kyle Richner, 13. Billy Bleich Jr., 14. Emmett Waldron, 15. Tim Baker, 16. Kyle Devendorf, 17. Nelson Mason, 18. Tyler Stevenson, 19. Justin Henderson, 20. Austin Germinio, 21. Brett Senek, 22. Nathan Peattie, 23. Ryan Dolbear, 24. Tim Lafler, 25. Kreg Crooker, 26. Chad Chevalier, 27. Mike Fowler, 28. Kasey Coffey, 29. Karl Comfort, 30. Frank Guererri.

DIRTcar Sportsman West Region Final Points.

Cody McPherson 590 – $500 Brett Senek 534 – $400 Kyle Richner 508 – $300 Nelson Mason 484 – $200 Nathan Peattie 464 – $100

DIRTcar Series PR