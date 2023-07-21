Defending Race Winner, NASCAR Xfinity Star Early Entrants for Gandrud Auto Group 250

Entries are starting to pour in for the Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway, set for Tuesday, August 1. The traditional Tuesday night event has been a staple on the ASA Midwest Tour staple, which will see ASA sanctioning for the first time since 2002.

Defending Gandrud Auto Group 250 winner Ty Majeski is one of the early entries for the event. The current ASA STARS National Tour points leader has won each of the past four stages held at Milwaukee and Anderson, and now owns a 51 point lead over Butcher with four races to go in the inaugural season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series star Sammy Smith rejoins Wilson Motorsports for his second start with the series, his only previous race coming at North Wilkesboro where he finished fourth. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished second to Paul Shafer Jr. in the 2021 edition of the race.

In addition to Smith, Wilson Motorsports will also have Cole Butcher and Gio Ruggiero on hand as they continue their championship chase. The duo sit second and third in points, with Butcher having just won the Redbud 400 at Anderson and Ruggiero taking a win in the Tar Heel 250 at Hickory.

The full entry list will be released soon.

Tickets for the Gandrud Auto Group 250 are now for sale on the Ticket Hoss app. Advanced tickets are $25 on Ticket Hoss, and $30 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at https://tickethoss.com/ event/531.

The Gandrud Auto Group 250 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Midwest Tour, which will be race number seven on the season. Gabe Sommers currently holds the Midwest Tour points lead over Justin Mondeik.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Cole Butcher is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR