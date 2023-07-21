Eddie Tafoya Jr. Back in Indiana for the Grueling Indiana Sprint Week

Southern California sprint car racer Eddie Tafoya Jr. returns to racing this coming Friday night when the 2023 NOS Energy USAC Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing kicks off. The mini-series within the USAC National Series will see Tafoya race eight times, on eight different tracks in nine days.

For Tafoya, who recently turned 26 years old, it will be his third sojourn east to compete with the USAC National Series this year. Making the decision to confine most of his racing to the Midwest-based series, Friday will be his 11th race of the season that commenced in Florida in February. In reality, it should have been his 20th start of the year. However, seven of the races on his schedule were knocked out by rain. Thus far he has made six starts with USAC National and has qualified for the A main four times. His best finish of the four was a 13th-place result at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida on February 14th.

Closer to home, the Chino Hills, California habitant has started three races in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. His best finishes in the west coast series came on his home track, Perris Auto Speedway, where he placed ninth on March 18th and eighth on April 15th. Tafoya started one other race in 2023 and that came at the I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri on April 29th. There he scored his best finish of the year when he came home in seventh.

After his appearance at GAS City on the 21st, the 2019 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year will race at the Kokomo Speedway, Lawrenceburg Speedway, and Circle City Speedway from July 22nd through the 24th. On the 25th, Tafoya and the other racers will get one night off to work on their cars, and get some rest. Starting up again on the 26th, it will be four straight nights of action at the Terre Haute Action Track, Lincoln Park Speedway, Bloomington Speedway and finally winding up at the Tri-State Speedway.

Tafoya, the 2019 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year, last appeared at Indiana Sprint Week in 2021. He made the main events at Terre Haute and Tri-State and finished 22nd in both. It should be noted that at Terre Haute, he had a good run going before getting clobbered on the back straight and knocked out of the race.

After Indiana Sprint Week, Tafoya is slated to return to the Hoosier State for the 12th annual SmackDown at the Kokomo Speedway on August 24th, 25th and 26th.

For fans who cannot make it to Indiana to watch Tafoya at Indiana Sprint Week, all eight of the races will be shown on live Flo Racing. For information on how to watch or subscribe, please visit the following link https://www.floracing.com/.

The Specialty Fasteners #51T team is always exploring corporate partnership opportunities. If you or your company would like to be a partner with the hard-working sprint car squad, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s plans.

Tafoya’s great-looking shirts and hoodies are available online at www.specialty-fasteners.com.

Tafoya has a great YouTube channel at the following link https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1hrmC5L80EU.

Eddie Tafoya PR