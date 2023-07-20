The Western Canada races, an important step for Jean-Philippe Bergeron

The Pinty’s Nascar Series kicks off its annual three-race tour of Western Canada this weekend. The first stop will be on the small oval at Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin. The 300-lap event, which gets underway on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. (local time), will be followed by a double program (two 125-lap races) at Sutherland Automotive Speedway on Wednesday, July 26 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

For the driver of Jacombs Racing’s No. 1 Mustang, Jean-Philippe Bergeron, the western races are an important milestone, marking the mid-point of the Nascar Pinty’s Series season. It will be an opportunity to collect as many points as possible and make his way into the Top-5 championship fight.

“The team has been working very hard on the oval circuit car. We’ve found the problem with the starter that was affecting engine power. That should make a big difference,” says the driver confidently. He expects his No. 1 Mustang to be very fast. Bergeron, who was a rookie in last year’s Nascar Pinty’s series, now benefits from the experience he has gained, and has a better understanding of the car’s needs to improve its handling. The dialogue with his crew chief, Ron Easton, is excellent. This enables them to make the right changes and build a better-performing car.

Pleased with his seventh-place finish in Toronto last weekend, Bergeron intends to keep up the momentum and come back from the West with good results. After these three western races, there are still six events left to complete the season, including two in the province of Quebec.

The races will be broadcast live on the TSN plus app in Canada and on FloRacing in the USA.