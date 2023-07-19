ASA History at Wisconsin International Raceway

The next stop on the ASA STARS National Tour season sees Super Late Model racing’s best make the trip to Wisconsin International Raceway for the Gandrud Auto Group 250. It marks the return of the ASA brand to the Kaukauna, WI oval for the first time since 2002.

Four ASA National Tour races were contested at WIR from 1995-2002. Before ASA’s first race at WIR in 1995, ASA Promoter and series founder Rex Robbins approached five-time track champion Scott Hansen about helping other competitors figure the track out due to its unique shape. Hansen agreed to help paint a white line around the track where the desired racing line was for the left side tires.

The first appearance for ASA was on September 10, 1995 for the Tournament of Speed 300. Steve Holzhausen dominated the first half of the race, leading the first 112 laps. However, an accident on lap 152 would end his day early. In the end, Tony Raines led the final 47 laps and won his third-career ASA race over Bryan Reffner and Bob Senneker. Raines would win his only ASA title the following year.

The final three races would become the Kevin Cywinski show, as the Wisconsin driver won all three races at WIR. He dominated the 1996 Wisconsin 300, but it took passing Holzhausen with 15 laps to go to get the job done. Holzhausen settled for second, while Senneker rounded out the podium for the third straight year.

The 1997 Wisconsin 300 saw Cywinski come from the 14th starting spot to pick up his second straight win at WIR ahead of Mike Eddy and Scott Hansen. It didn’t take long for Cywinski to find the lead, taking the lead for the first time on lap 67, and would take the lead for the final time with 74 to go to take the win over Mike Eddy and Scott Hansen. That win was just a part of a five-race stretch that would solidify his first of three ASA titles. Along with his win at WIR, he won at Berlin and Hawkeye Downs, while also finishing second at Indianapolis Raceway Park and third at I-70.

ASA returned to WIR after a five year hiatus on June 9, 2002 just for Cywinski to pick up where he left off in 1997. He led 197 laps and ran away from Joey Clanton and David Stremme late to pick up the win in the Oneida Bingo & Casino 300. The polesitter that day was none other than current ASA STARS National Tour competitor Dan Fredrickson.

The Gandrud Auto Group 250 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Midwest Tour, which will be race number seven on the season. Gabe Sommers currently holds the Midwest Tour points lead over Justin Mondeik.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Cole Butcher is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway.

