Gandrud Auto Group 250 Event Schedule Released

ASA STARS National Tour and ASA Midwest Tour officials have released the detailed hourly schedule for the Tuesday, August 1 Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway.

Hauler parking for the one-day show starts at 9:00am CT on August 1. The first of two 45-minute ASA STARS National Tour practices begins at 1:45, alternating with the Midwest Truck Series.

Spectator gates open at 4:00, with qualifying set for 5:00 for the Midwest Truck Series, followed by ASA STARS National Tour Go Fas Pole Qualifying. An autograph sessions is set for 6:00, with racing slated to begin at 6:30 with the Midwest Truck Series Dixieland Delight 38k. The ASA STARS National Tour Gandrud Auto Group 250 will follow.

To view the entire hourly schedule, click here.

Tickets for the Gandrud Auto Group 250 are now for sale on the Ticket Hoss app. Advanced tickets are $25 on Ticket Hoss, and $30 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Gandrud Auto Group 250 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Midwest Tour, which will be race number seven on the season. Gabe Sommers currently holds the Midwest Tour points lead over Justin Mondeik.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Cole Butcher is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

