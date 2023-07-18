RFK Advance | Pocono

Pace Laps:

Pocono is the site of Chris Buescher’s first-ever win in the NCS, and is the second-best track statistically for Brad Keselowski.

Just six races remain in the 2023 regular season including Pocono, with Richmond, Michigan, Indianapolis Road Course, Watkins Glen, and Daytona remaining.

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) schedule heads to ‘The Tricky Triangle’ where Jack Roush has four wins all-time, all of which came in the NCS.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: King’s Hawaiian

Over 250 heroes will be featured on Keselowski’s car in Pocono as part of the Tribute to Veterans Program.

This weekend, RFK, Brad Keselowski, the Brad Keselowski Checkered Flag Foundation (BKCFF) and King’s Hawaiian will honor America’s heroes with a special scheme on the No. 6.

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Wyndham Rewards

Keselowski at Pocono

Starts: 25

Wins: 1 (2011)

Top-10s: 15

Poles: 1 (2016)

Of all the tracks on the current schedule, Pocono stands as Keselowski’s second-best in terms of average finish, with a 10.7 average in 25 starts.

Most recently he finished 14th a season ago. Overall, he has 15 top-10 finishes, 11 of which were inside the top five, with one win at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ in 2011.

Keselowski has led laps in 14 different Cup races in Pocono, including a race-best 95 in 2014 when he ran second. That marked one of four P2 finishes at the track, with the other runner-up results coming in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

Keselowski has finished top-10 in five of the last seven Pocono races, and in 11 of the last 14.

He has one pole all-time (2016) with an average starting position of 11.9 and 11 starts inside the top-10.