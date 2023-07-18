$2,500-To-Win on “Kids Night” at Spencer Speedway on Friday, July 21 for Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Twin 30’s

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will be competing in “Twin 30-lap” features on Friday, July 21 as part of “Kids Night” in Williamson, N.Y., at Spencer Speedway. The twin feature concept is to run the postponed event previously scheduled on Friday, June 23. The $2,500-to-win purse will be paid out based on each driver’s best average finish in the two feature races. Both feature races will be “full point” races based on the Race of Champions 100-point schedule.

The Race of Champions Super Stock Series will share the headlines on “Kid’s Night”. The track will host giveaways, “Kid’s RoC” activities and fun for kids as well as exciting racing on the track.

Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., won the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series most recent event Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome this past Saturday, July 15. Garrett Zacharias of Candor, N.Y., captured the Race of Champions Super Stock Series victory at Chemung this past Saturday.

“Kids” will have the headline role in the grandstand area as well as their moment on the track. Kids will have an opportunity to ride their bicycles around the half-mile speedway and decorate their bicycles to salute their favorite driver, super hero or thing of their choice. There will also be “Kids RoC” activities in the grandstand area throughout the night.

The Rocket Performance Race of Champions Late Model Series, Race of Champions 602 Modified Series along with the wild action of the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinder and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six Series will also join Friday night’s racing card at Spencer.

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return with some unique additions. In addition to standard fare from the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department, there will be BBQ truck joining us as well as an Ice Cream truck along with the Williamson Apple Blossom Festival selling fried dough and more, along with the new addition of a popcorn truck .

Advanced discount tickets will be available online as well as at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson, with tickets going on sale Monday, July 17. Advanced tickets that were purchased for the Friday, June 23 event will be accepted as well. Skip the lines by purchasing tickets on the Ticket Hoss App and pit passes available on the PitPay App.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, July 21, 2023

Tickets: $18 General Admission; $15 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 15-10 years of age will be admitted for $10. Children under the age of 10 will be admitted Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: “Kid’s Night” Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, Race of Champions Super Stock Series, Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Series; Wilbert’s Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s Super Six Division.

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

For more information, contact Race of Champions Media at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow us on Twitter; Instagram and Facebook; @RoCModSeries or visit our website: www. rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR