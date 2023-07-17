Paillé Course//Racing Shines in Toronto: Double Top-Five for Camirand and Ranger

Paillé Course//Racing achieved a brilliant double top-five finish, Friday, as the NASCAR Pinty’s series was on the streets of Toronto, as part of the Honda Indy event. Marc-Antoine Camirand made a spectacular come back to achieve a podium finish after trouble in qualifying, while Andrew Ranger rounded off his race with a fifth-place finish.

The day didn’t smart smoothly for the GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°96 team. Marc-Antoine Camirand completed only two laps in practice, when a piece of the rear suspension broke on his car, causing sustainable damage to the driveshaft. The Camirand Performance team then spent the entire time remaining in the combined practice and qualifying session to repair the car, and fell sort to get the car back on track in time to post a qualifying lap.

18th on the grid, Camirand managed to climb back positions quickly in the 35-lap race. Around mid-race, he had climbed to the top five and his GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°96 Camaro was the fastest car on the track. He then quickly closed up the gap between the leaders. “I was sitting third, and I was waiting for Kevin (Lacroix, in second place) to make a move. I would have taken the opportunity myself, but it never happened. My car was really fast at the end of the race,” stated Camirand.

Camirand finally scored a well-deserved podium finish. “My crew worked extremely hard all day to get my car rolling for the race and I had a very good car throughout the 35 laps. We are really happy of this great comeback,” concluded Camirand, who achieved his best finish at the Toronto race in the Pinty’s series.

His Paillé Course//Racing teammate, Andrew Ranger, also had a strong outing, finally leaving hard luck behind. Fastest in practice and second in qualifying, he was confident that his GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°27 Camaro could battle for the win, as he had won three times before in the streets of Toronto in the NASCAR Pinty’s series.

“My car was very fast and I had a great battle with Tagliani for the lead. Around mid-race, I started to experience brake problems. At the end of the race, I was really struggling with my car and I was just trying to survive the last few laps,” told Ranger.

He finally scored a fifth-place finish, his best result to date this season. “I’ve had a very difficult beginning of the season. I knew I had a fast car, and I could have battled for the win, but I am still happy with this top-five finish,” concluded Ranger.

Paillé Course//Racing, with Marc-Antoine Camirand and Andrew Ranger, comes back in action as soon as next Saturday at Edmonton International Raceway, as the NASCAR Pinty’s series heads to its annual Western swing.

Paillé Course//Racing PR