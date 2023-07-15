Top 4 in Toronto and in the NASCAR Pinty's Championship for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin

The fifth round of the 2023 season of the NASCAR Pinty's Series took place yesterday afternoon as part of the famous Toronto Indy. Named the Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto, this event saw three-time NASCAR Canadian Series champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin in the Top spots in both qualifying session and race. Third on the starting grid, fourth after the 35 laps of the race, the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab thus climbs to fourth place in the championship standings.

“I was very happy with our qualification but I knew it would be a tough race for the cars. I wanted to be patient during the first laps and lost a place, but the main problem was that I had to deal with oversteer. I also had trouble with the power, the wheels were spinning pretty fast. Under these conditions, being able to stay in the Top 5 was the maximum possible,” mentions Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

The problems encountered by the leaders in the traffic of the lapped drivers could have changed the portrait of the race. Dumoulin came very close to regaining third place in these conditions but it was in fourth place that he crossed the finish line. “We need to work on our road course car to find small settings that will make a difference. Despite that, I am satisfied with this Top 4 because it is extremely difficult to make tech adjustments in an event like the Toronto Indy where the NASCAR Pinty's series has very little track time” adds Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

“We may have been a little too conservative in our set-up but at the same time I can't complain that I managed to fight in the Top 5 throughout the race. The whole team of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab is leaving Toronto with the satisfaction of having achieved another good result, but we always want the best and I think that we should have taken more risks in terms of settings. We will work in this spirit for the upcoming races,” concludes Louis-Philippe about this event.

If the mind of the entire Dumoulin Compétition team is very good the day after this fifth event of the season, the willingness for victory is stronger than ever. “The numbers of races in the coming weeks will be very high, we should have to get our first victory of 2023!” adds Dumoulin.

Next event: Three races into five days in Western Canada!

The next three races will take place on oval tracks and will be presented into five days, with one event at Edmonton International Raceway on Saturday July 22, followed by a doubleheader on Wednesday July 26 at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon. “These three races in the West are a marathon!” says the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab. "As usual on the oval tracks, battles are very intenses and for the crew members, it's a lot of work on the cars between each race. But with the significant progress demonstrated on our car during the last two oval races, I am confident of achieving good results in the West” explains Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

He concludes by mention that, “these three races pass quickly and, within a short week, it marks the mid-season. There are big points to pick up there and I have always had good results on these circuits. I like the atmosphere of these events, it's always a special trip for us and I can't wait to start it.”

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin PR