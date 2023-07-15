Braden Chiaramonte Races With Usac/Cra Sprint Cars Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

The varied season of talented teen Braden Chiaramonte will continue this Saturday, July 15th, when he takes the wings off his 360 sprint car to join up with the USAC/CRA Series at Perris Auto Speedway. It will be his third appearance in the series and the second at the famous Southern California racetrack in 2023.

Chiaramonte’s last appearance at Perris came at the track’s 27th sprint car season opener on March 18th. Many in the stands may have thought the odds were stacked against the teen. After all, he is only 16 years old, the series features some of the best non-wing drivers in the nation and he was using a 360 engine against a field of 410s. He started changing the minds of those who had doubts as soon as hot laps began.

Twenty-five powerful sprint cars were on hand that night. Despite the fact that he was giving away horsepower to the 410s, his lap of 17.067 was 16th best. He continued to impress with a fourth-place finish in his 10-lap nine-car heat race. That earned him a ticket straight into the A main without contesting the B.

Chiaramonte, who calls El Cajon, California home, turned in another impressive run in the main. Moving forward from the start, the young driver really caught the attention of the crowd and was up to 11th. Advancing by seasoned veterans along the way, he was about to make another pass into 10th when the driver shoved him into the wall. The talented youngster hustled his pretty #73B back to the pits where the crew changed the left rear tire, bent wheel, and sent him out to finish the race. Starting at the rear with a few laps remaining, he got his elbows up, began passing cars, and raced all the way back to 16th.

Last week Chiaramonte and his crew made the journey to race Friday night at the Ocean Speedway in Watsonville and on Saturday night at the Placerville Speedway. Making his first appearance at Ocean, he was one of 25 cars on hand. He qualified eighth fastest with a time of 11.362. In a heat stacked with veteran stars, he finished fourth and got one of the coveted transfers into the main. However, he never got to start the race and had to scratch from Placerville as well due to a broken cam spud seal.

Everything is repaired and ready to go for Saturday’s race at Perris. For once, it is a relatively short drive for the team. Instead of traveling halfway across the country or for hundreds of miles in the west, Perris Auto Speedway is only an 83-mile trip from Chiaramonte’s home.

Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over, it is $25.00. Kids 6-12 get in for $5.00 and children 5 and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking. Advanced tickets are available until noon on race day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each race night. Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. The address is 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

Chiaramonte would like to thank all his sponsors who have made his racing efforts possible. RTL Traffic Control, AM Ortega, Hyper Racing, King Racing Products, Tiner-Hirst Enterprises, and Keizer Wheels.

