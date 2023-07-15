Former Redbud Winner Leads ASA STARS National Tour Practice

ASA STARS National Tour teams took to Anderson Speedway for open practice ahead of Saturday’s Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400. Teams had two and a half hours to shake their cars down in preparation for 400 laps around the quarter-mile bullring.

The field was chasing the speed of Brighton, MI’s Kyle Crump, who ran the fastest lap of the day in the final session with a 12.126. In fact, the 2021 Redbud 400 winner led the way in all three practice sessions on the day.

“We’re really happy with the car overall. We tested here about a week and a half ago with Johnny VanDoorn and the Crosstown Motorsports crew,” said Crump. “We have a really good baseline underneath it. We didn’t really touch the car at all today, just slapped on some tires there at the end and laid down a lap. It’s got some raw speed, hopefully it’s got some long run speed.”

Illinois racer Austin Nason ran a 12.264, the second-fastest lap of the day in the second session. Chase Burda, Billy VanMeter, and Cole Butcher closed out the top-five in overall speed.

The Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 set to go green at 7:30PM Eastern Time Saturday night, July 15. Tickets for the event are set at $25 for adults, children aged 6-12 are $10 and children aged 5 and under are free. To purchase tickets, or for more information, contact or visit Anderson Speedway’s main ticket office.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR