Ryan Preece Added to Srx Field at Stafford Motor Speedway

Superstar Racing (SRX) has announced that Ryan Preece will join the SRX field on July 20th at Stafford Motor Speedway. Yesterday, SRX announced that due to the catastrophic situation in Vermont and corresponding State of Emergency, the series made the decision to move the location of next week’s race from Thunder Road Speedbowl to Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, CT.

Preece, a current NASCAR driver for Stewart Haas Racing, is a local legend, having grown up racing at Stafford. Preece is one of the most successful drivers in the track’s history, and will join the SRX field as the 13th driver this on this coming edition of Thursday Night Thunder.

“There have been a lot of moving parts over the last few days, and some unprecedented things have happened. One of the most exciting things in all of that is the addition of Ryan Preece to the SRX field at Stafford on July 20th,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “I’m a modified guy. I know what he can do in one of those, and in a NASCAR Cup car. He is a perfect fit for us, and the fans at Stafford will hopefully come back to root on one of their own racers.”

July 20th Stafford Motor Speedway Drivers:

1 Marco Andretti 3 Paul Tracy 5 Hailie Deegan 6 Brad Keselowski 14 Tony Stewart 18 Bobby Labonte 36 Kenny Wallace 39 Ryan Newman 41 Ryan Preece 52 Ken Schrader 66 Tony Kanaan 69 Greg Biffle 99 Daniel Suarez

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

SRX Racing PR