Seven-Time ASA National Champion Mike Eddy Named Redbud 400 Grand Marshal

Mike Eddy, one of the all-time greats from the original ASA National Tour, has been named Grand Marshal for the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway.

Eddy, the seven-Time ASA National Champion, will be the featured guest among a gathering of his peers this Saturday night, July 15, as the ASA STARS National Tour brings its traveling show to Central Indiana.

Eddy will be joined by fellow ASA Greats including Bob Senneker, Butch Miller, Mike Miller, Mike Garvey, Scott Hansen, Gary St. Amant and many more for the 50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion as part of the Redbud 400.

Eddy began racing in ASA regional events in the mid-1970’s, a tour that would eventually become known as the Circuit of Champions. He scored his first National Tour win at Louisville Motor Speedway on June 24, 1974, and would go on to win the ASA National Championship that same year. Over the next 30 years, Eddy would amass 58 career ASA wins, second only to Bob Senneker. He would also win six more ASA National Titles, putting him in rare air with Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and 1998 ASA Rookie of the Year Jimmie Johnson as the only stock car drivers with seven championships.

Known for his aggressive and intimidating style, Eddy was nicknamed “The Polar Bear” and was often compared to Earnhardt. Both Eddy and Earnhardt were sponsored by GM Goodwrench in the 1990’s and sported jet black race cars that looked both mean and fast. Eddy was a master of fast, high-banked tracks, and at times it appeared he made the No.88 faster by sheer determination.

Eddy recorded his 58th and final ASA National Tour victory on June 12, 2004 at the Berlin Raceway after a two-year absence from auto racing. When he finally retired from ASA, his stat line included all-time career leader in laps lead, starts, and top 10s. Eddy also ranks second in all-time victories with 58 and second on the all-time earnings list. During his championship season of 1992, he won his only Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway and led 2,183 laps during the season, which was a single-season record.

Tickets for the 50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion are available for a special price of $50. These tickets include access to the Racers Reunion luncheon, a Q&A session with ASA legends, an autograph session with these same legends, and a ticket to the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400. Tickets for the ASA Racers Reunion can be purchased by calling Anderson Speedway at 765-642-0206 or by visiting the trackside ticket office located at 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Anderson, IN 46016.

On-track activities for the 57th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 will kick off on Friday, July 14th with inspection and practice for the ASA STARS National Tour. Go Fas Pole Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, July 15th, with the Redbud 400 set to go green at 7:30PM Eastern Time. Tickets for the event are currently being offered at a special price of $20 for an adult ticket until Friday, July 14th. Tickets for children aged 6-12 are $10 and children aged 5 and under are free. To purchase tickets, or for more information, contact or visit Anderson Speedway’s main ticket office.

The Redbud 400 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA CRA Super Series, which will be the third race of the CRA season. Jake Garcia won the North/South SLM Challenge at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on July 2.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Father’s Day 100 at the Milwaukee Mile.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR