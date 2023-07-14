SRX Stafford - Post-Race Notes and Results

Race Recap: Denny Hamlin scored his first Camping World SRX Series win Thursday at Stafford Speedway. The scheduled 80-lap feature was stopped after 57 laps due to storms in the area. Hamlin won the first heat race and finished seventh in the second heat race. After losing a motor in his primary car in the second heat race, Ryan Newman went to a backup car for the feature and finished second. Newman won the Stafford SRX Series event in 2021. Clint Bowyer, making his series debut and the first of three series starts this year, was third.

Race Results:

Fin # Driver Heat 1 Heat 2 1 11 Denny Hamlin 1 7 2 39 Ryan Newman 9 1 3 07 Clint Bowyer 8 2 4 3 Paul Tracy 2 5 5 5 Hailie Deegan 10 12 6 1 Marco Andretti 3 9 7 52 Ken Schrader 7 11 8 18 Bobby Labonte 4 10 9 6 Brad Keselowski 12 3 10 66 Tony Kanaan 5 8 11 14 Tony Stewart 6 6 12 4 Kevin Harvick 11 4

Post-Race Quotes:

Denny Hamlin (Winner): That last lap of the heat I had some pretty major contact [with Keselowski]. I think the right front was hung on the tire there. I thought I had a rack broken. But they fixed it and the car was right back to where it was in the heat race. I was pretty happy with it for sure. … For sure we want [the feature] to go the distance. I think it was about to be pretty exciting with Ryan [Newman]. My car was really good and I was able to kind of manage what I needed to, especially the brakes. It seems like the brakes are the biggest thing we’re fighting. …This is a lot of fun. From a driver’s standpoint, knowing you’re in the same equipment as every else. They don’t let you do any changes to these cars that not every car has. There’s no spotters. A lot of the contact you see is because you just can’t see the people around you. Man this is so much fun. This is short track racing, the grassroots racing we want to showcase.

Ryan Newman (Finished 2nd in the Main Event): “It was eventful. We started last [in the first heat], we got spun out, we went back to last. Came back and passed a few and took the invert and won the next heat, but my motor was blowing up. I knew it was hot. I got it cooled down under caution, but the reason I got it cooled down was because there was no water left in it. It never spewed water out, it had a leak. Had a cracked fitting or something. We got in the backup car. We fell back to sixth or seventh at least. I got a couple good restarts and we were able to work our way forward. I had a really good car in the end. Oh there was no doubt I was catching [Hamlin] and I was going to work on him when I got to him. I think I would have showed him something. He’s a pretty savvy driver. I think he might have been able to hold me up, but I still would have liked to have tried it.”

Clint Bowyer (Finish 3rd in the Main Event): “Fun, first and foremost. I love the format. I love the vibe of coming to these short tracks. This is the heartbeat of motorsports. And to be able to race in front of a packed house like that feels good. The cars are competitive. Those guys, there’s a damn team of people down there working their asses off to make sure they’re equally prepared, starting off with David Stremme coming in and testing all 16 damn cars and making sure they’re alright. Of course all of us damn drivers got here for practice and right off the bat in practice all complained that they were too damn tight. That army of crew members made sure that they made the right adjustments. The heat races started off and I was like ‘Oh my god, I’m not ready for this.’ Kind of just beating the hell out of one another. I kind of got frustrated in the first heat and got shuffled back and taken advantage of, but learned quick. You can either be pissed at them or pissed at yourself. I put that to good use. I had a good race with Marco [Andretti in the feature]. Denny was for sure the class of the field, as by the way he should be. Newman, I don’t know what happened to him at the end. He took off. But for me, my brakes were done. I smoked my brakes off of it trying to run different lines behind Denny and trying to find something else where I could get some straight runs off [the corner]. Ultimately I just did it to myself. I was just pushing too hard trying to find something else to get around him for the lead and really paid the price with my brakes. I was in bad trouble. If that caution hadn’t come out, two more laps I would have had to pull off. I learned a lot. Had a lot of fun. It’s important to come back to these race tracks. Stafford, what a cool race track. By the way, what a nice race track too. I was happy that I picked this race as one my three. You know that crowd is going to be back to see another exciting race next week here.”

Hallie Deegan (Finished 5th in the Main Event): I think overall, in the heat race, it was definitely a lot rowdier than I thought it would be. There was multiple times it was three wide and I was just like ‘I hate to be responsible for being the one that checks up and dumps all three of us. We all make the main, it’s not like we’re trying to race our way into the main. I figured I would just keep myself clean and I should be able to drive through the field if my car is the only that didn’t get the toe knocked out of it. We were able to finish fifth and have a successful day.

Marco Andretti (Finished 6th in the Main event): I think we had the race won and the brake pedal went to the floor on me. I had no brakes and somehow finished the race.

Ken Schrader (Finished 7th in the Main Event): These guys needs to be driving the school bus figure 8 races at Toledo. They’ve just got no respect for equipment. I know it’s tight and all the cars are the same speed, but it’s ugly. Kinda fun, but there’s way too much damage than there should be.

Bobby Labonte (Finished 8th in the Main Event): “I counted cars after the checkered and I thought, ‘We weren’t as bad as I thought.’ It was kind of rough though. Every corner I’ve got is tore up. That’s a little bit rough. [On coming back to Stafford next week] Maybe they should run backwards. That would be different. Who knows what we could do. Maybe it’s kind of good in a way. I don’t know. They’ll be some different guys out here with us than what was here tonight. But, the cars were tight to start with and I think they kind of freed up a little bit. I had to really free mine up. We’ll see what the track does to us next week.”

Point Standings After Race One of Six:

Denny Hamlin 43 Ryan Newman 38 Paul Tracy 37 Clint Bowyer 36 Marco Andretti 28 Bobby Labonte 22 Hallie Deegan 20 Ken Schrader 20 Brad Keselowski 19 Tony Kanaan 19 Tony Stewart 18 Kevin Harvick 13

Next Race: Stafford Speedway: Thursday July 20, 2023. Action kicks off at 9 pm EST on ESPN Thursday Night Thunder. The field will include SRX full-time drivers Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman, Brad Keselowski, Ken Schrader, Marco Andretti, Hallie Deegan, Bobby Labonte and Paul Tracy and part-time drivers Daniel Suarez, Greg Biffle, Kenny Wallace, Tony Kanaan and former Stafford regular Ryan Preece. The event will feature 13 cars instead of the usual 12 entries.

SRX Racing PR