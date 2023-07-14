Dunkel Gets 2nd at Ventura – Joins Brody Roa This Saturday in Usac/Cra Race at Perris

Tommy Dunkel had another impressive performance at the Ventura Raceway when he came from 10th to finish second in last Saturday’s VRA main event. This Saturday the Menifee, California racer will realize a boyhood dream when he competes with the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars at Perris Auto Speedway. Dunkel will be joined by his Inland Rigging teammate and current USAC/CRA point leader Brody Roa.

Seventeen VRA (Ventura Racing Association) cars showed up to battle at the track located on the beach at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Dunkel drew into the first group for hot laps/qualifying. That proved to be a problem as the track was not quite ready and he and the others in his bracket ended up behind on the time charts. He then started and finished fifth in his heat race.

“It was kind of one lane in the heat race,” Dunkel said afterward. “Everybody pretty much finished where they started including myself. The car was pretty good. Really, because we went green too early, we had no data to go by on what to do to the car other than past experience. Between me running there last year and this year and having Brody and Zac (crew chief Zac Bozanich) both there, not doing well in hot laps was not the end of the world.”

Dunkel and his white #17A Inland Rigging Special started the 25-lap main event in the 10th spot. From there, he did nothing but move forward.

“The track was pretty nice for the main,” Dunkel explained. “The top was the fastest, but you could kind of run the bottom if you hit it perfect. It was really nice. Probably the nicest Ventura has been in a while. Right off the bat I picked off two cars on the opening lap. I then kind of settled into the seventh or eighth position. A couple of guys got together up front. So, that was a couple of gimmes that moved me up to sixth or fifth. From there I started picking cars off.”

Dunkel was clearly the quickest car on the track at that point. So fast that he chased down the leader and it looked like he may have been able to take his second main of the year at the longtime racing facility.

“I caught the leader with about five to go,” Dunkel enthused. “I was driving my tail off to get there. We had a late race caution with I think three to go. Unfortunately, I was running out of steam. I was pretty tired by the time I got up to second. So, that is all she wrote, but we were damn close.”

Growing up in the Inland Empire, Dunkel attended a lot of races at Perris Auto Speedway. Little did he know as a kid that he would not only be racing sprint cars but would also own the car driven by Roa, the USAC/CRA Series point leader and winningest driver in 2023. While he has raced with Roa and the other stars in the USAC/CRA Series at other tracks this year, this will be the first time he will be doing it on his field of dreams.

“This one is a big one for me,” Dunkel enthusiastically said. “Growing up watching these guys, it is kind of a dream come true. It has all come full circle to go there and start a CRA race at the track I have been going to since I was a little boy. It is pretty exciting and it means a lot. I know I am going there to put in some seat time and get in some good laps. Those are my expectations. I just want to put together a good run and get some experience. That takes a lot of pressure off. I am going into this one pretty relaxed. When I go to some of the smaller tracks, I know I can do well so I put a lot of pressure on myself.”

Roa will also be flying the Inland Rigging banner on Saturday night. Thus far in 2022 the Garden Grove, California driver has had a phenomenal season. The 2019 USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series champion comes into Saturday with a 117-point lead in the USAC/CRA Series standings. He has won seven of the first 12 races of the season and brings a two-race win streak into Saturday. In addition to his prowess on the track this year, Roa has something else to be excited about at the present time. The friendly driver and his wife Tailor are awaiting the birth of their second daughter.

