What You Need To Know Before You Go to the Redbud 400

Time for some tips, rules and facts about the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway.

What: Redbud 400

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Anderson Speedway

Anderson Speedway is a high-banked quarter-mile oval located in Anderson, IN, 34 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The facility was built in 1948 under the name Sun Valley Speedway by Joe Helpling, who intended to build a bowling alley and a recreation center on the property but was convinced by two city councilmen to build a racetrack instead.

Anderson Speedway plays host to two marquee races for two different disciplines, the Redbud 400 for Super Late Models and the Little 500 for Non-Wing Sprint Cars. The Little 500 was contested on Memorial Day weekend, won by Jake Trainor.

The original American Speed Association was formed in 1968 in nearby Pendelton, IN by Rex and Becky Robbins. While the inaugural season for ASA wasn’t contested until 1973, the first-ever race sanctioned by ASA was held on July 31, 1968 at Anderson. Dave Sorg won that race, followed by LJ Lines and Denny Nyari.

Who: ASA STARS National Tour and ASA/CRA Super Series (Combo Event)

The Redbud 400 will mark race six of the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour schedule, and race three of the ASA/CRA Super Series season.

The Redbud 400 will also play host to the 50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion. Bob Senneker, Butch Miller, and many other former ASA drivers and car owners will be in attendance.

Schedule:

Friday, July 14 -Practice

2:00 Pit Office Open

3:00-6:00 Practice

Saturday, July 15 – Redbud 400

1:15-2:00 Final Practice

3:00 Front Gate Opens

4:15 Qualifying

6:00 Autograph Session

7:00 Pre-Race

7:30 Green Flag

Tickets: Tickets are available at the track or by calling 765-642-0206

General Admission (Advance): $20 – General Admission (Day Of): $25

Children 6-12: $10

Children 5 and Under: FREE

Parking: Free

Coolers: No coolers or carry-ins are allowed.

How to Watch:

Can’t make it in person? The event will be live-streamed on three platforms: TrackTV.com; Midwesttour.tv and Racing America. Subscribers to any of these streaming services can purchase an annual package to catch all the ASA STARS National Tour events at a discount. Subscribers can get a race-by race discount. For more info, please visit starsnationaltour.com/ watch

The Redbud 400 will also be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on MAVTV on Monday, July 24 at 8:00 PM Eastern.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR