Holland Speedway Adjusts Saturday July 29, 2023 Schedule to Include Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series Feature for One Night of “Modified Mania on the High Banks”

Race fans and competitors will have one “hot night” when the gates swing open for the Crosby’s 100 for the Race of Champions Modified Series on Saturday, July 29 at Holland (N.Y.) Speedway. Following a rain shower that brought an abrupt end to the racing program, this past Saturday night at are looking the final portions of the Wilbert’s 100 for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series and the Race of Champions Street Stock Series will be added to the Saturday, July 29 event.

“After discussing this with Ron Bennett, Jr., and the management of the speedway, we felt this was the best option as it is a great addition to an already exciting racing program and it did not tamper the schedule for the traditional George Decker Memorial,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “It will make for a unique night of racing at a great race track. We are looking forward to a great show, bringing all of these exciting divisions together on one stage.”

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series event will kick the night off on the 29th with their feature beginning the program. The Race of Champions Street Stock Series will take part in a unique format ensuring that they have their two point paying races, the details of which, will be announced at a later date.

Tyler Catalano, Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., and George Skora, III of Eden, N.Y., scored qualifying race victories for the Sportsman this past Saturday. Tim Welshans of South Wales, N.Y., and Joshua Hathaway of Holland, N.Y., won the Street Stock qualifying races.

Jeff Brown of Hamburg, N.Y., Race of Champions Late Model Series and Nick Robinson of Waverly, N.Y., Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series won the completed features this past Saturday. Andy Nye of West Seneca, N.Y., captured the Mighty TQ Midget feature.

The Wilbert’s 100 Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series feature is slate to roll at 6:00pm on Saturday, July 29.

Where: Holland International Speedway, Holland, N.Y.

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023- Practice at 3:15 pm; Racing at 6:00pm; Features will follow.

Directions: The track is located on Holland / Glenwood Road off of Route 16 just minutes from downtown Buffalo and the South towns of Western New York.

What: Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series; Race of Champions Street Stock Series; Race of Champions Late Model Series; Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series.

More Information: www.hollandsportscomplex.com /www.facebook.com/ HollandSpeedway/ / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR