ASA/CRA Super Series Regulars Prepared to Battle ASA STARS Tour Invaders at Redbud 400

As anticipation continues to grow for the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway, competitors with the ASA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS are preparing to go head-to-head with the ASA STARS National Tour for the first time this season. The Redbud 400, a Champion Racing Association-sanctioned event since 2000, now becomes an ASA STARS National Tour event in the inaugural season of the rebirth of the American Speed Association namesake that was born, like Champion Racing Association, at Anderson Speedway.

The unique nature of the event brings in the ASA STARS National Tour talent that has followed the ASA name since the start of the season and puts them in the arena with the regional talent that has graced the ASA/CRA Super Series field for several seasons as the regional regulars look to defend their home turf. Among those looking to defend are drivers who have had success in recent years at the Redbud.

New Castle, Indiana’s Dalton Armstrong returns to the Redbud 400 stage looking for his second triumph in the prestigious Super Late Model event. Behind the wheel of his Wauters Motorsports Toyota, Armstrong leans on his 2016 domination of the event. The race, which was reduced to 300 laps that season, saw Armstrong pace the field for 266 of the scheduled 300 laps. Only three-time Redbud 400 Champion, Johnny VanDoorn led the field other than Armstrong. Of his 50 starts with the ASA/CRA Super Series, the Redbud win is one of his three trips to Victory Lane with the sanctioning body.

Another former winner of the Redbud is no stranger to the ASA/CRA Super Series field, Kyle Crump. The 2021 event winner returns to Anderson but with a different team. Crump’s victory was accomplished in the Stan and Judy Rosen owned No.131; this season, Crump will unload with the Crosstown Motorsports crew in hopes of another outstanding performance. Crump’s win came after leading just two laps in the event. In fact, Armstrong led the most laps with 292, but was caught in “Anderson traffic” late in the race. Crump was forced to recover from accident damage, a blown tire, and a two-lap penalty for intentionally causing a yellow. The Brighton, Michigan native used the chrome horn on Austin Nason to take the lead with two to go and held on for the biggest win of his career. Crump is a four-time winner with the ASA/CRA Super Series, including two wins last season.

Speaking of the Stan and Judy Rosen No.131, they will be at the Redbud 400 on Saturday, July 15th with a Redbud 400 champion behind the wheel. However, Blake Rowe’s Redbud 400 Championship comes as a winning spotter, rather than a driver. The Ortonville, Michigan native and Berlin Raceway regular called the ‘clears’ and ‘insides’ for Crump during his winning performance in 2021. Rowe is hoping for his first career start in the Redbud 400 and just his fifth career start with the ASA/CRA Super Series.

Defending the home turf for Logan Bearden means traveling over 1100 miles from his hometown of Leander, Texas. Bearden is a recent regular with the ASA/CRA Super Series, with a pair of top fives and four top 10s in 2022, including finishing fifth during last season’s Redbud 400. Bearden has had tough luck early in 2023, but is hoping to get his No.66 machine back on the fast track with his second Redbud 400 start.

Hudson, Indiana will be represented on Saturday by ASA/CRA Super Series rookie and championship hopeful, Cassten Everidge. His No.63 is well known around the CRA garage area, with 33 starts in the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman including a 2021 feature win, seven starts with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance, and 12 ASA/CRA Super Series starts. Everidge joins the list of drivers looking for their first career start in the Redbud 400 on Saturday. The Everidge Motor Sales Chevrolet has also been chasing mechanical gremlins this season, with his first finish of the season coming at the North/South Super Late Model Challenge at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway where he finished 12th.

Other drivers looking to protect the CRA territory include current JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour points leader, Chase Burda. The Lapeer, Michigan driver collected his first career JEGS win this season at Birch Run Speedway and has since been experimenting more with his Super Late Model program. He’ll make his first career Redbud 400 start on Saturday as well. Alongside him are JP and Jaren Crabtree. The Muncie, Indiana natives bring their No.42 and No.83 cars out for the first time with CRA in 2023. JP Crabtree has five Redbud 400 starts in his 14 career Super Series starts. Jaren, the 12-time ASA/CRA Super Series starter, is looking to make his third Redbud 400 appearance.

On-track action on Saturday begins at 1:15PM with ASA STARS National Tour final practice. Then, qualifying begins at 4:15PM followed by the Redraw. An on-track autograph session begins at 6:00PM and pre-race ceremonies start at 7:00PM.

For more information on the Redbud 400, the ASA/CRA Super Series, or Champion Racing Association, log onto www.CRA-Racing.com. Find CRA: Champion Racing Association on Facebook and follow @CRARacing on Twitter.

ASA STARS PR