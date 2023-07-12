American Sprint Car Series Ready For Muskogee And Batesville This Weekend

Taking on a pair of historic ovals this weekend, the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com will headline action at Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee, Okla., on Friday, July 14, then Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Ark. on. Saturday, July 15.

Paying $4,000 to win, $400 to start at both venues, each is a showdown with ASCS Regional Tours. Paired with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley's Racing Products on Friday, Saturday will see action against the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Returning to the Oklahoma half-mile after being absent for over 20-years in 2022, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. rolled into Victory Lane at Thunderbird Speedway to become the third winner in five events. One of the oldest tracks in Oklahoma, the facility first opened as a horse track in 1903. Auto racing began in 1955. Closed in 2003 after the grandstands were condemned, the track returned to life in 2010.

Friday, July 14 opens at 6:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. and Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for youth (6-15), and free for kids five and under. Thunderbird Speedway is located at the Muskogee Fairgrounds (1444 S Cherokee St). For information on the track, as well as directions, log onto http://www. thunderbirdspeedwayok.com.

Known for massive Late Model and Modified events, Batesville Motor Speedway has provided some impressive Sprint Car shows over the years as well. A high-banked, three-eighths-mile oval, the series has visited 11 times. Another track that saw a nearly 20-year gap between visits, the return in 2021 saw Dale Howard pull off the last lap pass for the win. Impressive in his final season of racing in 2022, Tim Crawley captured the first of four wins last year.

Saturday, July 15, at Batesville Motor Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Admission is $20 for adults, $5 for youth (7-14), and free for kids six and under. Batesville Motor Speedway is located at 5090 Heber Springs Rd. in Locust Grove, Ark. Information on the track is online at http:// batesvillemotorspeedway.com.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Quick Info:

Who: American Sprint Car Series

Where: Muskogee, Okla. & Batesville, Ark.

When: Friday, July 14, & Saturday, July 15

Times and Other Info: Thunderbird Speedway

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Gates: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver's Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld

RACEceiver: 454.050

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35

Grandstand Admission: $15

Youth (6-15): $5

Kids (6 & under): Free

Contact Info: Thunderbird Speedway

Address: 1444 S Cherokee St, Muskogee, OK 74403

Phone: (918) 729-9843

Website: http://www. thunderbirdspeedwayok.com

Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/Thunderbird- Speedway-192229047937380

Twitter: N/A

Times and Other Info: Batesville Motor Speedway

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:45 P.M. – 6:15 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:15 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.050

Prices:

Grandstand Admission: $20

Youth (7-14): $5

Kids 6 & Under: Free

Contact Info: Batesville Motor Speedway

Phone: (870) 613-1337

Address: 5090 Heber Springs Rd Locust Grove, AR 72550

Website: http:// batesvillemotorspeedway.com

Social Media: http://www.facebook. com/BatesvilleMotorSpeedway

ASCS Drivers Online:

3 Howard Moore (Memphis, TN) R

6 Christopher Townsend (La Porte, TX) R

10 Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

13 Elijah Gile (Phoenix, AZ) R

14 Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

23 Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

36 Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

45X Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

55B Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

71 Brady Baker (Alexander, AR) R

91 Michael Day (Farmersville, TX) R

95 Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

R denotes a driver running for the Brodix National Rookie of the Year

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 6 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81-Speedway; 7/7 – Dodge City Raceway Park); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Matt Covington – 2 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway; 7/8 – Dodge City Raceway Park); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/30 – Boone County Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/1 – WaKeeney Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 2,232; 2. Matt Covington 2,174; 3. Howard Moore 2,030; 4. Jordon Mallett 2,030; 5. Brandon Anderson 1,976; 6. Kyler Johnson 1,867; 7. Christopher Townsend 1,721; 8. Landon Britt 1,654; 9. Michael Day 1,654; 10. Seth Bergman 1,237;

ASCS PR