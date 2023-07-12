Snap-on Extends Partnership with INDYCAR, IMS

Snap-on Incorporated – a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools and equipment – has renewed its multiyear partnerships with INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Snap-on will continue as the Official Tools & Equipment Partner of both INDYCAR and IMS. Snap-on first became a partner in 2020 when Penske Entertainment acquired both businesses.

Snap-on Incorporated provides tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, manufacturing and other critical sectors.

As a partner with Snap-on, INDYCAR and IMS will continue to highlight the Makers and Fixers initiative, which celebrates the men and women that keep the world moving, from pit crews to shop technicians to aviation mechanics (and many others).

“Snap-on is deeply rooted in motorsports, and we look forward to continuing this partnership,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., which owns INDYCAR and IMS. “The tools and equipment provided by Snap-on are an ideal match for the Makers and Fixers who perform at the highest caliber at every INDYCAR event and throughout the IMS season.”

“Snap-on is proud to renew our partnership with INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Samuel Bottum, chief marketing officer of Snap-on. “Our ongoing collaboration supports the exceptional Makers and Fixers who drive motorsports forward. Snap-on provides solutions for technicians to excel in not only motorsports but numerous critical industries. Together we honor their pursuit of excellence on and off the racetrack.”

From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Snap-on has highlighted hundreds of personal stories from technical professionals around the world on its Makers and Fixers website. You can learn more, share your story, or nominate a Maker and Fixer in your life by visiting @makersandfixers on Instagram or makersandfixers.com.

NTT IndyCar Series PR