Two Time Snowball Derby Champion Grill Files Entry for Mobile

The excitement for the reopening of Mobile International Speedway got cranked up a notch when Hueytown Alabama's Augie Grill filed an entry for Saturday night's Pro Late Model race.

Grill's racing resume is legendary amongst late Model Racers, Two Snowball Derby wins as a driver, Three as a crew chief plus Three in a Modified, Five Alabama 200 wins, Three Snowflake 100 wins, Two Show Me the Money wins, over a dozen Late Model wins at Mobile and was last seen on National TV whipping a star studded field during All Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"Really excited to be coming back to Mobile, we've had a lot of success there and it's always great racing," said Grill. "I'm looking forward to the new promoter, Eddie Shoemaker, bringing the Speedway back to life."

In order for Grill to add to his racing resume on Saturday night he will have to deal with a strong contingent of local drivers led by Mobile's Dustin Smith. Smith has logged more miles in a Late Model this season than any other Mobile driver with starts in Opp, Pensacola, Montgomery, Georgia and North Carolina.

"Pumped about having Grill race with us this weekend, I like racing against the best and he's one of the best," offered Smith. "I'm really fired up about my home track opening back up. Lot of hard work is going on at the Speedway and we are gonna have a great show Saturday night."

Racing returns to Mobile International Speedway Saturday night at 8:00PM with a full slate of racing with, Pro-Late Models, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks, Crown Stocks and Legacy Stocks. Saturday night racing action night will be broadcast nationally live on the Racingamerica.com platform.

Ticket prices for Saturday night: Grandstand Ticket prices for Adults-$15, Kids 6-11-$5, Senior-$12, Military-$12, Student 12-17 $12. Pit Pass- All pit passes $30. MIS does not currently have the ability to take Credit Cards please bring cash or there will be ATMs available.

The track has another open practice scheduled for Thursday July 13th from 5-9. Admission is $10 per person. The grandstands will not be open for practice because of the work going on in this area.

Picture: Augie Grill in North Wilkseboro Victory Lane.

Racing America to Broadcast Mobile Speedway Reopening

Racing America will be broadcast the Grand Reopening of Mobile International Speedway’s on July 15th. The national broadcast will go live from Alabama’s Fastest half mile at 8:00 PM Central Standard Time.

“Racing America's coverage from Mobile goes back to the earliest days of our short track streaming platform. We always enjoy covering the action on this truly unique racetrack. We're glad to continue our relationship with the new management team and look forward for big things to come at MIS,” offered Alan Dietz, Racing America’s Director of Broadcasting.

The July 15th broadcast will be available on the Racingamerica.com platform, America’s home for live and on-demand grassroots racing, #NASCAR news, content, and behind the scenes access.

“Having Racing America broadcast opening night is a big vote of confidence for our team working on bringing the track back,” said MIS Promoter Eddie Shoemaker. “I’ve always said our racers put on the best show anywhere and the country will get a chance to see our pool of talent on July 15h thanks to Racing America.”

Racing will return to Mobile International Speedway on July 15th at 8:00PM. A full night of racing with Pro-Late Models, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Crown Stocks is slated for Reopening Night.

The track has open practice nights scheduled for Saturday July 8th and Thursday July 13th.

July 15th Reopening night ticket prices: Grandstand Ticket prices for Adults-$15, Kids 6-11-$5, Senior-$12, Military-$12, Student 12-17 $12. Pit Pass- All pit passes $30.

MIS does not currently have the ability to take Credit Cards please bring cash or there will be ATMs available.

Crown Stocks Join Mobile Speedway Family

The hottest and fastest growing racing division on the Gulf Coast, the Crown Stocks, are now an official member of the Mobile International Speedway family. The Crown Stocks, with sponsorship from Story and Bleich Roofing, will join the Pro-Late Models, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Legacy Stocks for a jammed packed reopening night on July 15th.

“We are excited to have the Crown Stocks as part of our racing program. They are racing the way we all started out, everybody is going to want to get in one,” said Track Promoter Eddie Shoemaker. “Really happy Story and Bleich Roofing has agreed to sponsor this first year class at Mobile. Their commitment to these cars makes it easy to bring them to our fans in Mobile”

Story and Bleich Roofing (SBR) specializes in residential and commercial roofing services, dedicated to providing customer service second to none. SBR specializes in replacement roof systems of all type applications, providing a full consultation to explain available options that’s right for residential or business applications. www. storybleichroofing.com.

The Story and Bleich Roofing Crown Stocks Class is one of the most affordable ways to enter short track racing and in their first season have skyrocketed in popularity. Teams start with regular street cars, Crown Victorias, Grand Marquis and Lincoln Towncars take all the seats and windows out, fit the cars with a roll cage, racing seat, racing seat belts and they are ready to race. Some teams have built multiple cars renting them out on race night to new drivers.

Mobile International Speedway has scheduled open practice dates for Saturday July 8th and Thursday July 13th. Anticipation continues to build for the Grand Reopening of the Speedway on Saturday July 15th.

Mobile Speedway Set to Reopen July 15th

Mobile International Speedway is set to reopen, Saturday, July 15th. Alabama’s fastest half mile oval has been closed since May 1st while new management, led by Eddie Shoemaker, took over. The reopening night schedule will include five divisions of race cars including, Pro Late Models, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Legacy Stocks.

"We still have a lot of work to do but our team is really coming together," said new MIS Promoter Eddie Shoemaker. "We know our fans are ready to see cars on the track and we are trying to get them what they want as fast as we can."

In addition to the reopening night lineup the Speedway announced several changes for the competitors. Hoosier Tires will become the new tire for the Speedway and competitors will be using Sunoco Race Fuel for the remainder of the 2023 season. The rules package already announced will remain the same for the remainder of the 2023 season.

"We had several tough decisions to make that effected our racers and we are trying to look towards the future with the changes we are making,” offered Shoemaker. “The rest of the schedule is coming together and we will get those date out as soon as we get them sorted out."

Mobile International Speedway is one of the oldest operating short tracks in the country having operated since 1965.

