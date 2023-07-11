Pas Senior & Young Gun Sprints, and American Factory Stocks Join Usac/Cra Sprint Cars at Perris

When Heimark Distributors Anheuser Busch presents the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars at Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday night, July 15th, three other divisions will be joining the show. The PAS Senior & Young Gun Sprints and the PASSCAR American Factory Stocks will be a part of the exciting four-division program.

The Senior Sprints saw their first action at the PAS in 2011. A spinoff of the series from the Ventura Raceway, it is for drivers 40 and over who want to compete, but not necessarily in the intense Amsoil USAC/CRA Series. Anaheim’s Dale Gamer, a past Speedway Motorcycle racer and current California Lightning Sprint Car driver, leads the Senior Sprint Car standings heading into Saturday’s race. The defending class champion is 30 points ahead of Santa Fe Springs veteran Ed Schwarz. Bob Suchy of Tustin, Chris Wakim of Simi Valley and Palmdale’s Rick Hendrix round out the top five.

Through the first four races of the 2023 season, four different drivers have posted wins in the Seniors. Hendrix, who earlier in his career raced at Ascot and who won championships in the USAC ¾ Midgets, USAC Western States Midgets, and the USAC Western Sprint Cars, captured the first main event of the year in March. Hendrix has also won Senior Sprint titles at both The PAS and the Ventura Raceway. Wakim made a rare PAS appearance and won the main on April 22nd. At the Salute to Indy on May 27th, Bruce Douglass, 71 years old, made his first PAS appearance in years a successful one when he outdistanced the field for the win. The Ventura local was The PAS Senior champion nine years ago. The last Senior main on June 10th went to Schwarz.

The Young Guns class is comprised of drivers aged 14-25 (occasionally an older driver is allowed to compete in the class). Teen Blake Hendricks, who has two wins in his first season racing at The PAS, has a slender lead in the championship standings. Recent New Cuyama high school graduate Elexa Herrera only trails Hendricks by three points. Fourteen-year-old Cash Culp, who has one win this year, is currently third and only one point behind Herrera. If that is not tight enough, Brandon Nelson of Arroyo Grande, who has the other class win this year, only trails Culp by two points. Defending Young Guns champion Stevie Rogers of Apple Valley is fifth. However, she is only 11 points out of first.

The PASSCAR Factory Stocks will make their fourth appearance of 2023 on Saturday. Menifee’s Kris Carnish, who has a win, a second, and a third in the first three races, currently sits on top of the Factory Stock points. On an emotional night four weeks ago, he took the main event win just hours after his father had a heart transplant. Fellow Menifee driver David Uraine is eight points behind Carnish going into Saturday’s race. Norco’s Ethan Kintop, and Austyn Jaramillo of Winchester are third and fourth. Fifth is Buena Park’s Peyton Griffin. She is another recent high school graduate who is headed to Golden West College as a soccer goalie.

Kris Carnish has not finished out of the top three this year and leads the American Factory Stock points.

Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over, it is $25.00. Kids 6-12 get in for $5.00 and children 5 and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking.

