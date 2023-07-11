NASCAR Takes Garage 56 Program to Goodwood Festival of Speed

A month after NASCAR’s Garage 56 car successfully completed the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the innovative program will return to participate in the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb in West Sussex, England.

Garage 56 drivers Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button will pilot the Garage 56 program backup car –

which is identical to the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that completed 285 laps on the 8.4-mile Circuit de la Sarthe in June – up the 1.16-mile hill seven times over four days. The entry will be part of a celebration of NASCAR’s 75-year history that will include several cars from throughout NASCAR history.

“The Garage 56 program has been an overwhelming success for us in further introducing motorsports fans from around the world to NASCAR,” said John Doonan, IMSA President and Garage 56 Program Manager. “Taking the Garage 56 car to the Goodwood Festival of Speed gives us another chance to bring the world of stock cars to fans of a wide variety of motorsports.”

The Garage 56 Hillclimb schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 13, 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. ET – Mike Rockenfeller

Friday, July 14, 9:10 a.m. BST / 4:10 a.m. ET – Jensen Button

Friday, July 14, 3:10 p.m. BST / 10:10 a.m. ET – Mike Rockenfeller

Saturday, July 15, 8:30 a.m. BST / 3:30 a.m. ET – Mike Rockenfeller

Saturday, July 15, 2:55 p.m. BST / 9:55 a.m. ET – Jensen Button

Sunday, July 16, 9:15 a.m. BST / 4:15 a.m. ET – Mike Rockenfeller

Sunday, July 16, 3:50 p.m. BST / 10:50 a.m. ET – Jensen Button

The Garage 56 project is a partnership between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear – the winningest team, manufacturer and tire in the sport’s 75-year history.

NASCAR PR