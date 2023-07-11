Thomas Nepveu Takes On the Streets of Toronto

Thomas Nepveu will be back racing in the streets of downtown Toronto this upcoming Friday for NASCAR Pinty’s Tiffany Gate Grand Prix. The event, located at Exhibition Place, will run in support of the INDYCAR championship, with thousands of spectators in attendance.

The Oka-native will be commandeering the #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu car once again. It will be a very different driving experience this time around, as he previously competed at the street track in single-seaters.

The narrow track is notoriously challenging, with rough surfaces, tight corners, and a high speed straightaway giving drivers a wide variety of obstacles and elements to contend with. Fortunately, Nepveu is already coming into the event with prior experience, having raced on the same track one year prior in the USF2000 series, where he stood on the podium in front of a home crowd.

“I’m really happy to be returning to downtown Toronto,” said Thomas. “I’ve had the opportunity to familiarize myself with this track. I had a strong race here last year and took home a second-place finish. It will be an interesting challenge to see how it feels to drive around here in a completely different type of car.”

He went on to add that "it’s a difficult track to master, so every lap counts when trying to get confidence and extract the most you can out of the car. I’ll be giving it my maximum effort in the practice session to reinforce my knowledge and adapt to the handling of the stock car. From there, it’s all about making sure I have a strong qualifying session to put us in the best position ahead of the race on Friday afternoon.”

The green flag for the Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto will be waved at 5:10pm ET on Friday, July 14th. The race will be broadcast live on the TSN+ app.

Thomas Nepveu PR