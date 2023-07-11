“Tribute to Ed McGuire” up Next at Chemung Speedrome on Saturday, July 15 for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series and Race of Champions Super Stock Series

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series and Race of Champions Super Stock Series will compete in the “The Tribute to Ed McGuire 51” in twin 51-lap races at Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome on Saturday, July 15.

The Sportsman Modified Series hasn’t competed at Chemung Speedrome since 2019, when Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., drove to the victory. Several Series regulars are looking forward to the challenge of Chemung, including Kevin Timmerman of Ontario, N.Y.

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified completed their qualifying races for their past event Holland (N.Y.) Speedway before inclement weather set it in. George Skora, III of Eden, N.Y.; Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., and Tyler Catalano won the qualifying races.

The Race of Champions Super Stock Series will be returning to Chemung for the first time since 2021, when Tim Gullo Elmira, N.Y., won at his home track. Tommy Barron of Ontario, N.Y., won the Series opener at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., on Friday, June 9.

Practice for the Race of Champions Series along with the Chemung Speedrome weekly divisions will begin at 4:00pm with racing action to begin at 6:00pm.

ROC Mods PR