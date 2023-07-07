Zorn, Woods, And Weger Add To Win Totals During Dirt2Media NOW600 Debut At Rush County

Adding to their win totals with the Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division, Brant Woods and Trey Zorn each captured their second win in as many races in A-Class and Non-Wing, while Braxton Weger captured his second win of the 2023 season in Restricted.

The race of the night, Trey Zorn brought the home-state fans to their feet with a last-lap pass for the win over North Carolina’s Hunter Kohn. Leading from the start, Kohn protected the bottom as Zorn stalked the No. 48 through the final laps.

Diamonding down, hoping to catch Kohn slipping off the hub, Zorn was finally forced to let it eat on the top as the pair raced into the final two turns. Pulling alongside for the win off the final turn, Trey Zorn snagged the win by 0.006-seconds to record the closest finish in NOW600 National competition. Kohn was joined on the podium by Weldon Buford. Fourth was Chance Cody, and fifth was Ryder McCutcheon.

Running off and hiding for his second A-Class win of the week, Brant Woods led start to finish in the Jim’s Diesel and Auto No. 83. Pulling to over three seconds over the race for second, it was Trey vs. Kasen Zorn for the spot with Trey Zorn, from fifth, taking over on Lap 13.

Trailing by lead by as much as three seconds, Zorn cut it down over the last five laps to 0.761-seconds, but there was no denying Woods the win. Cale Lagroon snagged third on the closing lap. Dropping Kasen Zorn to fourth, the top five rounded out with Carson Bolden.

Braxton Weger’s second career Dirt2Media NOW600 Restricted victory, the Calera, Okla. driver led flag-to-flag. Dawson Woods crossed second, with Carson Bolden third. Cash Lacombe, from tenth, made it to fourth, with Cale Lagroon fifth.

The Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division wraps up their Kansas swing on the small track at Dodge City Raceway Park on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8. Part of the Steve King Memorial, the event will feature the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com and the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association on the three-eighths-mile.

The 2023 season marks the 11th year of competition for the National Open Wheel 600 Series. Anchored by the Dirt2Media NOW600 National Championship, the NOW600 Series comprises several regional tours and sanctioned racetracks. The NOW600 National Championship features three divisions of 600cc micro sprints at each event: Stock Non-Wing, Winged A-Class, and Restricted 'A' Class.

To keep up on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series. com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

Race Results:

Dirt2Media NOW600 Series

Rush County Speedway (La Crosse, Kan.)

Thursday, July 6, 2023

NOW600 NON-WING MICROS

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 3Z-Trey Zorn[2]; 2. 48-Hunter Kohn[1]; 3. 01-Weldon Buford[3]; 4. 78C-Chance Cody[4]; 5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[6]; 6. 83-Brant Woods[5]; 7. 49A-Ace Moore[11]; 8. 49Z-Zak Moore[10]; 9. 49-Kris Moore[9]; 10. 97-Donnie Burrows[8]; 11. 10S-Scout Spraggins[7]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 48-Hunter Kohn[4]; 2. 3Z-Trey Zorn[3]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[2]; 4. 97-Donnie Burrows[1]; 5. 49-Kris Moore[5]; 6. 49A-Ace Moore[6]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Brant Woods[1]; 2. 01-Weldon Buford[3]; 3. 78C-Chance Cody[4]; 4. 10S-Scout Spraggins[5]; 5. 49Z-Zak Moore[2]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 48-Hunter Kohn, 15.011[3]; 2. 3Z-Trey Zorn, 15.160[5]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 15.425[2]; 4. 97-Donnie Burrows, 15.570[6]; 5. 49-Kris Moore, 15.679[4]; 6. 49A-Ace Moore, 15.746[1]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 78C-Chance Cody, 15.424[1]; 2. 01-Weldon Buford, 15.632[2]; 3. 49Z-Zak Moore, 15.666[4]; 4. 83-Brant Woods, 15.676[3]; 5. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 16.003[5]

NOW600 A-CLASS MICROS

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 83-Brant Woods[1]; 2. 3Z-Trey Zorn[5]; 3. 24C-Cale Lagroon[4]; 4. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[2]; 5. B2-Carson Bolden[7]; 6. 17E-Kaylee Esgar[3]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody[11]; 8. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[8]; 9. 77E-Cole Esgar[16]; 10. 9A-Hunter Hanson[9]; 11. 4G-Landon Gasseling[12]; 12. 27KW-Kaden Weger[6]; 13. 212-Daniel Williams[10]; 14. 31BW-Braxton Weger[13]; 15. 81-Ethan Larsen[14]; 16. 80-Cody Caldwell[15]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17E-Kaylee Esgar[1]; 2. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[2]; 3. 83-Brant Woods[3]; 4. B2-Carson Bolden[5]; 5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[4]; 6. 78C-Chance Cody[7]; 7. 31BW-Braxton Weger[8]; 8. 77E-Cole Esgar[6]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 27KW-Kaden Weger[2]; 2. 3Z-Trey Zorn[3]; 3. 24C-Cale Lagroon[4]; 4. 9A-Hunter Hanson[1]; 5. 212-Daniel Williams[5]; 6. 4G-Landon Gasseling[6]; 7. 81-Ethan Larsen[7]; 8. 80-Cody Caldwell[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 14.499[5]; 2. 83-Brant Woods, 14.557[6]; 3. 8Z-Kasen Zorn, 14.946[8]; 4. 17E-Kaylee Esgar, 14.980[4]; 5. B2-Carson Bolden, 15.031[2]; 6. 77E-Cole Esgar, 15.094[3]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody, 15.207[1]; 8. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 15.601[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 14.621[2]; 2. 3Z-Trey Zorn, 14.692[6]; 3. 27KW-Kaden Weger, 14.775[3]; 4. 9A-Hunter Hanson, 14.819[8]; 5. 212-Daniel Williams, 14.870[7]; 6. 4G-Landon Gasseling, 14.903[4]; 7. 81-Ethan Larsen, 15.192[1]; 8. 80-Cody Caldwell, 15.202[5]

NOW600 RESTRICTED MICROS

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 31BW-Braxton Weger[1]; 2. 83-Dawson Woods[2]; 3. B2-Carson Bolden[6]; 4. 97-Cash Lacombe[10]; 5. 24C-Cale Lagroon[4]; 6. 4-Jude Allgayer[5]; 7. 18-Tityn Roberts[8]; 8. 88H-Ricky Holbrook[3]; 9. 31Z-Sawyer Zimmerman[13]; 10. 11A-Jadi Jo Andrasek[14]; 11. 14C-Jayce Caldwell[12]; 12. 73F-Ty Fulghum[7]; 13. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[9]; 14. 18T-Taelynne Roberts[11]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24C-Cale Lagroon[1]; 2. 83-Dawson Woods[2]; 3. 4-Jude Allgayer[4]; 4. 73F-Ty Fulghum[3]; 5. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[7]; 6. 14C-Jayce Caldwell[5]; 7. 11A-Jadi Jo Andrasek[6]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden[3]; 2. 31BW-Braxton Weger[1]; 3. 88H-Ricky Holbrook[6]; 4. 18-Tityn Roberts[2]; 5. 18T-Taelynne Roberts[5]; 6. 97-Cash Lacombe[4]; 7. 31Z-Sawyer Zimmerman[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 4-Jude Allgayer, 15.610[6]; 2. 73F-Ty Fulghum, 15.645[1]; 3. 83-Dawson Woods, 15.749[5]; 4. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 15.809[4]; 5. 14C-Jayce Caldwell, 16.218[3]; 6. 11A-Jadi Jo Andrasek, 16.263[7]; 7. 8Z-Kasen Zorn, 16.263[2]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 97-Cash Lacombe, 15.372[2]; 2. B2-Carson Bolden, 15.433[5]; 3. 18-Tityn Roberts, 15.556[4]; 4. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 15.704[7]; 5. 18T-Taelynne Roberts, 15.983[1]; 6. 88H-Ricky Holbrook, 15.996[6]; 7. 31Z-Sawyer Zimmerman, 16.193[3]

