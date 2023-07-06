Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Set to Rebound at Mid-Ohio

In the series’ most recent race at Elko (Minn.) Speedway, Muniz suffered his first DNF (did not finish) of the season and scrapped a perfect lap record streak after being involved in a late-race accident 51 laps shy of the checkered flag that left the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with a heavily damaged race car and a frustrated demeanor. Moving forward, nearly two weeks since Elko, the potent duo is refocused and looking ahead to the first of two road course races this season as an opportunity to put their season back on track, but also hopefully capture the team’s first top-five finish of the season. “I think I am more than ready for Mid-Ohio,” said Muniz. “Honestly, this is one of the races I have had circled on my calendar because I believe we can go to the track this season and hopefully be the car that everyone is chasing.” Aiding Muniz this weekend is his previous experience at Mid-Ohio. Muniz has four prior starts at the Lexington, Ohio race course. However, a serious crash at the circuit in 2009 halted his racing career until recently. Muniz, the former Malcom in the Middle star looks for vindication at Mid-Ohio in Friday’s Zinsser SmartCoat 150 as a sense of closure from the incident 14 years ago. “I’m thankful that I’ll have some laps at Mid-Ohio and that should put us ahead of the game compared to other ARCA races this season,” added Muniz. “While my last time at Mid-Ohio didn’t have the best outcome, I’m looking forward to returning to the race track this weekend and hitting the reset button and seeing together what we can accomplish as a team. “From an ARCA perspective, I’ve been utilizing every source that I have to familiarize myself with the track. “I also went back and watched the races from the last couple of years and even though most of the race was run in the rain in 2022, you realize where your passing opportunities are and where you need to execute the most in a stock car. “We need to go to Mid-Ohio this weekend and have a good run and hope that we can continue to attract attention that will allow us to keep fighting towards this ARCA championship. We still need some help with sponsorship this season, so I know that every race is also like an audition for our Rette Jones Racing team.”