Jr. Sprints Take Center Stage During Delta Action on Saturday

Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union puts the Jr. Sprints on center stage this Saturday night July 8 with a $1000 to win feature. The youngest drivers at Delta Speedway will star alongside Super 600, Non-Wing, and Restricted Micro Sprints at the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



Race nights in Stockton feature great ticket prices and family-friendly excitement! Tickets are $10 for adults each night, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



The Jr. Sprints Firecracker 25 will pay $500 for second and $100 to start as well! The increased purse was made possible by the Ranuio family. Jr. Sprints have served as the launching pad for most of Delta’s greatest champions and a tremendous crop is heading for Stockton this weekend. 2022 champion Briggs Davis of Manteca leads the standings. Heston Stepps of Oakdale, Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights, and David Anderson of Clayton are the top-five in the championship.



Saturday will also be a championship points night for the other regular divisions at Delta Speedway, following a busy California Speedweek.



Nikko Panella of Stockton leads the Super 600 standings despite not scoring a win this season. His advantage over Austin Wood of Sacramento is just one point. Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood is only four points out of the lead and tied with Grass Valley’s Izaak “Speed” Sharp. Bakersfield 13-year-old Jett Yantis is only 12 points behind himself from fifth.



Dalton Hill of Madera Ranchos enjoys a much larger Non-Wing advantage, leading Mattix Salmon of Fresno by 26 markers. Carsen Perkins of Red Bluff, Pahule, and Sharp are the top-five drivers.



Both Super 600 and Non-Wing race for $500 to win in 30-lap features.



Nathan Ward, age 11, has the Restricted points lead over 13-year-old Lucas Mauldin, the 2022 champion. Josiah Vega of Antioch, Brody Rubio of Manteca, and Vito Celli of Stockton round out the top-five. Restricted races for 25-laps and a minimum of $300 to win.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

