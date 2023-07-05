Ernie Francis Jr to Return to Srx at Lucas Oil

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Ernie Francis Jr. will join the field at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland Missouri on August 17th. Francis has competed in the SRX Series since its inception in 2021. In 2021, Francis won at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, edging out Bobby Labonte and Scott Speed in a battle down the stretch. Currently, Francis Jr. drives in the Indy NXT Series for Force Indy.

“SRX is always a blast to compete in. The drivers are some of the best from their distinct disciplines, and I am excited to put myself to the test on the dirt at Lucas Oil,” said Ernie Francis Jr.

“We are excited to welcome back Ernie for year 3 of SRX. He’s a fierce competitor who has made his own marks in the series. We are excited to say that we will see you at Lucas Oil Speedway for the Championship on August 17,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk.

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

SRX PR