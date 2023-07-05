Colby Sokol and Jude Allgayer Enjoy Victory During First Round Of Dirt2Media NOW600 Monday Features At Airport Raceway!

Moving Sunday features to Monday, the afternoon make-up features with the Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division at Airport Raceway saw Colby Sokol double in A-Class and Non-Wing, while Jude Allgayer captured the Restricted A-Feature.

Turning in a dominating performance in Stock Non-Wing for his second career Dirt2Media NOW600 presented by Hi-Plains Building Division victory, Colorado’s Colby Sokol lapped to eighth during Monday’s make-up feature.

Winning by 6.206-seconds, Sokol took over the point on Lap 11 from Amarillo’s Brayden Kongdara, who slipped to third on the final lap as Jadyn Friesen slipped by for the spot. Kelbie Volkman was fourth, with Trey Zorn coming from 10th to fifth.

Doubling up on his wins and finally adding his name to the list of A-Class winners, Colby Sokol led from start to finish. Taking the white twice after a crash on the original final lap, the restart put 11th-starting Jadyn Friesen on the back bumper of the No. 24s, but Colby was able to pull away by 0.686-seconds through the green, white, checkered finish. Friesen in second was followed by Ace Moore. Looking at third on the restart, Trey Zorn would settle for fourth, with Cole Esgar in fifth.

Finally adding his name to the list of winners in Restricted, Jude Allgayer took over the top spot from sixth on Lap 23 and held off Carson Bolden, who led Lap 5-21 for the win. In the middle of the battle for the lead from the start, Braxton Weger fought his way to the point on Lap 22, but contact with an infield tire rendered steering useless and sent the No. 31bx into the wall. Resulting in a restart with three to go, Allgayer made careful laps around the bottom to hold on for the win over Carson. Third went to Zayden Vasquez from eighth, with Shyla Ernst in fourth. Clawing from 21st, Cash Lacombe completed the top five.

With Sunday’s run of events now made up, attention turns to Monday’s program at Airport Raceway. A field of 107 entries checked in Sunday, with 98 returning on Monday.

The 2023 season marks the 11th year of competition for the National Open Wheel 600 Series. Anchored by the Dirt2Media NOW600 National Championship, the NOW600 Series comprises several regional tours and sanctioned racetracks. The NOW600 National Championship features three divisions of 600cc micro sprints at each event: Stock Non-Wing, Winged A-Class, and Restricted 'A' Class.

To keep up on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series. com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

Race Results:

Dirt2Media NOW600 Series

Airport Raceway (Garden City, Kan.)

Weather Split Event – July 2-3, 2023

NOW600 A-Class Micros

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 24S-Colby Sokol[2]; 2. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[11]; 3. 49A-Ace Moore[4]; 4. 3Z-Trey Zorn[9]; 5. 77E-Cole Esgar[8]; 6. 27KW-Kaden Weger[3]; 7. 12C-Chase Spicola[10]; 8. 83-Brant Woods[13]; 9. 5KX-Kelbie Volkman[15]; 10. 17E-Kaylee Esgar[19]; 11. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[5]; 12. 31BW-Braxton Weger[17]; 13. 33-Evan Harvey[20]; 14. 9A-Hunter Hanson[12]; 15. 78C-Chance Cody[16]; 16. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[7]; 17. 21-Tanner Johnson[18]; 18. 46-Chris Hickman[1]; 19. 23J-Justen Stolz[14]; 20. (DNS) 25S-Justis Sokol

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 5KX-Kelbie Volkman[2]; 2. 31BW-Braxton Weger[4]; 3. 17E-Kaylee Esgar[3]; 4. 1F-Jason Friesen[1]; 5. 24C-Cale Lagroon[11]; 6. 11C-Shyla Ernst[7]; 7. 97-Donnie Burrows[8]; 8. 4G-Landon Gasseling[6]; 9. 20K-Skyler Keeney[13]; 10. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[10]; 11. 33K-Sean Kneeland[12]; 12. 10S-Scout Spraggins[5]; 13. 01J-Chris Castoe[9]; 14. (DNS) 9$-Jaden Holder

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 78C-Chance Cody[1]; 2. 21-Tanner Johnson[3]; 3. 33-Evan Harvey[5]; 4. 7-Brent Zimmerman[9]; 5. 21E-Enzo Spicola[7]; 6. A51-Jason Trosper[4]; 7. 81-Ethan Larsen[10]; 8. 212-Daniel Williams[6]; 9. 72-Mayson Seemann[11]; 10. 55-Chance Ullstrom[13]; 11. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[2]; 12. B2-Carson Bolden[8]; 13. (DNS) 34-John Farr; 14. (DNS) 84S-Sean Cleavland

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3Z-Trey Zorn[1]; 2. 9A-Hunter Hanson[2]; 3. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[4]; 4. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[6]; 5. 10S-Scout Spraggins[3]; 6. 33-Evan Harvey[9]; 7. 24C-Cale Lagroon[5]; 8. 33K-Sean Kneeland[7]; 9. 55-Chance Ullstrom[8]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77E-Cole Esgar[1]; 2. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[2]; 3. 46-Chris Hickman[4]; 4. 17E-Kaylee Esgar[6]; 5. A51-Jason Trosper[7]; 6. B2-Carson Bolden[5]; 7. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[3]; 8. 34-John Farr[8]; 9. (DNS) 9$-Jaden Holder

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24S-Colby Sokol[2]; 2. 25S-Justis Sokol[7]; 3. 21-Tanner Johnson[1]; 4. 5KX-Kelbie Volkman[4]; 5. 4G-Landon Gasseling[5]; 6. 212-Daniel Williams[3]; 7. 81-Ethan Larsen[6]; 8. 72-Mayson Seemann[8]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 27KW-Kaden Weger[2]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[4]; 3. 83-Brant Woods[3]; 4. 1F-Jason Friesen[7]; 5. 11C-Shyla Ernst[1]; 6. 21E-Enzo Spicola[6]; 7. 01J-Chris Castoe[8]; 8. 20K-Skyler Keeney[5]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 49A-Ace Moore[2]; 2. 23J-Justen Stolz[1]; 3. 12C-Chase Spicola[6]; 4. 78C-Chance Cody[4]; 5. 31BW-Braxton Weger[7]; 6. 97-Donnie Burrows[5]; 7. 7-Brent Zimmerman[3]; 8. 84S-Sean Cleavland[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 18K-Brayden Kongdara, 14.089[7]; 2. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 14.169[6]; 3. 9A-Hunter Hanson, 14.235[5]; 4. 3Z-Trey Zorn, 14.587[8]; 5. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 14.596[2]; 6. 28U-Austin Ullstrom, 14.625[9]; 7. 33K-Sean Kneeland, 14.860[1]; 8. 55-Chance Ullstrom, 15.149[4]; 9. 33-Evan Harvey, 15.339[3]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 46-Chris Hickman, 13.836[2]; 2. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom, 13.915[5]; 3. 2F-Jadyn Friesen, 13.977[3]; 4. 77E-Cole Esgar, 13.982[1]; 5. B2-Carson Bolden, 14.022[6]; 6. 9$-Jaden Holder, 14.387[4]; 7. 17E-Kaylee Esgar, 14.502[7]; 8. A51-Jason Trosper, 15.042[8]; 9. 34-John Farr, 16.451[9]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 5KX-Kelbie Volkman, 12.991[1]; 2. 212-Daniel Williams, 13.010[4]; 3. 24S-Colby Sokol, 13.245[6]; 4. 21-Tanner Johnson, 13.370[5]; 5. 4G-Landon Gasseling, 13.664[2]; 6. 81-Ethan Larsen, 13.691[7]; 7. 25S-Justis Sokol, 13.729[3]; 8. 72-Mayson Seemann, 13.930[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 12.189[2]; 2. 83-Brant Woods, 12.443[6]; 3. 27KW-Kaden Weger, 12.822[8]; 4. 11C-Shyla Ernst, 12.866[4]; 5. 20K-Skyler Keeney, 12.868[7]; 6. 21E-Enzo Spicola, 12.918[3]; 7. 1F-Jason Friesen, 12.967[1]; 8. 01J-Chris Castoe, 14.139[5]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 78C-Chance Cody, 12.367[8]; 2. 7-Brent Zimmerman, 12.427[5]; 3. 49A-Ace Moore, 12.469[3]; 4. 23J-Justen Stolz, 12.532[7]; 5. 97-Donnie Burrows, 12.557[4]; 6. 12C-Chase Spicola, 12.649[2]; 7. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 12.752[1]; 8. (DNS) 84S-Sean Cleavland, 12.752

NOW600 Restricted Micros

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 4-Jude Allgayer[6]; 2. B2-Carson Bolden[5]; 3. 11-Zayden Vasquez[8]; 4. 11S-Shyla Ernst[3]; 5. 97-Cash Lacombe[21]; 6. 73-Ty Fulghum[20]; 7. 22X-Cade Sonday[18]; 8. 18-Tityn Roberts[7]; 9. 24C-Cale Lagroon[2]; 10. 83-Dawson Woods[11]; 11. 01-Brodie Williams[19]; 12. 2K-Kelby Fetters[12]; 13. 91-Sam Kaller[22]; 14. 31BW-Braxton Weger[4]; 15. 14C-Jayce Caldwell[9]; 16. 06-Marek Pipe[23]; 17. 30P-Blake Pittman[15]; 18. 17H-Carson Holt[17]; 19. 75-Deekan McRoberts[14]; 20. 31Z-Sawyer Zimmerman[13]; 21. 92-Silas Cleaveland[16]; 22. (DNS) 18K-Keegan Gasseling; 23. (DNS) 11A-Jadi Jo Andrasek

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden[2]; 2. 24C-Cale Lagroon[4]; 3. 11-Zayden Vasquez[3]; 4. 75-Deekan McRoberts[1]; 5. 30P-Blake Pittman[5]; 6. 22X-Cade Sonday[6]; 7. 91-Sam Kaller[7]; 8. 73-Ty Fulghum[8]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 31BW-Braxton Weger[3]; 2. 14C-Jayce Caldwell[1]; 3. 4-Jude Allgayer[4]; 4. 83-Dawson Woods[2]; 5. 31Z-Sawyer Zimmerman[7]; 6. 17H-Carson Holt[5]; 7. 01-Brodie Williams[6]; 8. 06-Marek Pipe[8]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 18K-Keegan Gasseling[2]; 2. 11S-Shyla Ernst[4]; 3. 18-Tityn Roberts[3]; 4. 11A-Jadi Jo Andrasek[5]; 5. 2K-Kelby Fetters[7]; 6. 92-Silas Cleaveland[6]; 7. 97-Cash Lacombe[1]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 12.746[2]; 2. 11-Zayden Vasquez, 12.746[4]; 3. B2-Carson Bolden, 13.029[1]; 4. 75-Deekan McRoberts, 13.051[5]; 5. 73-Ty Fulghum, 13.092[6]; 6. 30P-Blake Pittman, 13.193[3]; 7. 22X-Cade Sonday, 13.271[8]; 8. (DNS) 91-Sam Kaller, 13.271

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 4-Jude Allgayer, 12.506[7]; 2. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 12.560[2]; 3. 83-Dawson Woods, 12.584[5]; 4. 14C-Jayce Caldwell, 12.882[1]; 5. 17H-Carson Holt, 13.072[4]; 6. 01-Brodie Williams, 13.534[8]; 7. 31Z-Sawyer Zimmerman, 13.763[6]; 8. (DNS) 06-Marek Pipe, 13.763

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 11S-Shyla Ernst, 12.662[1]; 2. 18-Tityn Roberts, 12.714[2]; 3. 18K-Keegan Gasseling, 12.929[6]; 4. 97-Cash Lacombe, 12.944[4]; 5. 11A-Jadi Jo Andrasek, 12.993[3]; 6. 92-Silas Cleaveland, 13.657[5]; 7. 2K-Kelby Fetters, 13.746[7]

NOW600 Non-Wing Micros

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 24S-Colby Sokol[1]; 2. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[6]; 3. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[2]; 4. 5KX-Kelbie Volkman[4]; 5. 3Z-Trey Zorn[10]; 6. 1F-Jason Friesen[12]; 7. 49Z-Zak Moore[9]; 8. 12C-Chase Spicola[3]; 9. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[16]; 10. 01-Weldon Buford[15]; 11. 44-Cory Kelley[14]; 12. 7-Bobby Eubanks[13]; 13. 21-Tanner Johnson[8]; 14. 48-Hunter Kohn[18]; 15. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[7]; 16. 33-Evan Harvey[19]; 17. 10S-Scout Spraggins[20]; 18. 97-Donnie Burrows[17]; 19. 21E-Enzo Spicola[11]; 20. 25S-Justis Sokol[5]

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 01-Weldon Buford[1]; 2. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[2]; 3. 97-Donnie Burrows[6]; 4. 48-Hunter Kohn[9]; 5. 33-Evan Harvey[4]; 6. 10S-Scout Spraggins[3]; 7. 9$-Jaden Holder[12]; 8. 20-Jordan Knight[14]; 9. 55-Chance Ullstrom[13]; 10. 22-Peyton Mcmurtry[11]; 11. 27KW-Kaden Weger[15]; 12. 172-Greg Reynolds[7]; 13. 4G-Landon Gasseling[8]; 14. (DNS) 24U-Tristan Ullstrom; 15. (DNS) 23J-Justen Stolz

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5KX-Kelbie Volkman[2]; 2. 21E-Enzo Spicola[1]; 3. 12C-Chase Spicola[4]; 4. 44-Cory Kelley[3]; 5. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[5]; 6. 172-Greg Reynolds[8]; 7. 9$-Jaden Holder[6]; 8. (DNS) 20-Jordan Knight

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25S-Justis Sokol[3]; 2. 1F-Jason Friesen[1]; 3. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[4]; 4. 01-Weldon Buford[5]; 5. 10S-Scout Spraggins[6]; 6. 23J-Justen Stolz[2]; 7. 22-Peyton Mcmurtry[7]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24S-Colby Sokol[1]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[2]; 3. 49Z-Zak Moore[3]; 4. 7-Bobby Eubanks[4]; 5. 97-Donnie Burrows[5]; 6. 4G-Landon Gasseling[6]; 7. 27KW-Kaden Weger[7]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[4]; 2. 21-Tanner Johnson[2]; 3. 3Z-Trey Zorn[3]; 4. 33-Evan Harvey[1]; 5. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[7]; 6. 48-Hunter Kohn[6]; 7. 55-Chance Ullstrom[5]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 12C-Chase Spicola, 12.342[5]; 2. 44-Cory Kelley, 12.406[7]; 3. 5KX-Kelbie Volkman, 12.456[4]; 4. 21E-Enzo Spicola, 12.495[1]; 5. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom, 12.649[6]; 6. 9$-Jaden Holder, 12.931[8]; 7. 20-Jordan Knight, 12.970[3]; 8. 172-Greg Reynolds, 13.309[2]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 18K-Brayden Kongdara, 12.349[6]; 2. 25S-Justis Sokol, 12.377[4]; 3. 23J-Justen Stolz, 12.606[5]; 4. 1F-Jason Friesen, 12.624[7]; 5. 01-Weldon Buford, 12.640[1]; 6. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 12.724[3]; 7. 22-Peyton Mcmurtry, 12.724[2]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 7-Bobby Eubanks, 12.278[5]; 2. 49Z-Zak Moore, 12.316[1]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 12.365[2]; 4. 24S-Colby Sokol, 12.420[6]; 5. 97-Donnie Burrows, 12.668[3]; 6. 4G-Landon Gasseling, 12.721[7]; 7. (DNS) 27KW-Kaden Weger, 12.721

Performance Electronics Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 2F-Jadyn Friesen, 12.283[4]; 2. 3Z-Trey Zorn, 12.386[7]; 3. 21-Tanner Johnson, 12.469[5]; 4. 33-Evan Harvey, 12.576[6]; 5. 55-Chance Ullstrom, 12.703[1]; 6. 48-Hunter Kohn, 12.751[2]; 7. 28U-Austin Ullstrom, 12.909[3]

