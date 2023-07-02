How to Bet on Formula 1?

If betting on Formula 1 sounds interesting to you, then you've come to the right place on this page. We tell you what the best F1 bookmakers are and explain how F1 betting works exactly. Here, you can read everything you need to know to earn a nice penny from this fast-paced sport. However, remember that if you want to know which bookmakers offer F1 bets, you don't have to look long. But to find betting on Formula 1 at a non GamStop bookmaker where you can gamble safely and benefit from nice bonuses and attractive odds.

What Are the Available Bonuses for Formula 1 Betting?

You can recognize a good bookmaker by the bonus or bonuses they offer. All F1 bookmakers offer them but they vary by bookmaker and some may suit your preferences better than others.

Below we explain some of the most common bonuses for Formula 1 betting in more detail for you.

Free Bets

One of the most popular bonuses is the free bet bonus. This is a gift from the non GamStop bookmaker and is therefore always a bonus.

You will receive the bonus as a reward for placing one or more bets or as a plaster on the wound in the event of a loss. Sometimes just completely for nothing.

Keep a close eye on whether this is offered, and certainly don't turn it down.

Risk Free Bets

Also very popular is the risk free bet. Where you always lose your bet with most bets regardless of the outcome, you will get it back with a risk free bet if you do not win the bet.

There is often a limit to this. Don't miss out on this risk-free bonus when it's on offer.

No Deposit Bonus

To welcome new players, most bookmakers offer a welcome bonus. You often have to make a first deposit to qualify for the bonus.

Not with a no deposit bonus. All you have to do is sign up and you can start placing a bet right away, at the expense of the bookie.

A good way to try out the non GamStop bookmaker and or some new bets for free.

Live Bonus

Placing bets while the match is in progress is one of the most exciting bets around.

Some non GamStop bookmakers offer special bonuses for live betting. This is often a free bet or a risk-free bet.

Since switching quickly and taking risks are essential in live bets, bonuses always come in handy.

Types of F1 Races Betting Markets at Non GamStop Bookmakers

In F1, drivers and car manufacturers are constantly pushing the boundaries of technology and speed, and this results in a huge variety of betting options at non GamStop bookmakers.

After all, a lot of bets are offered on F1 races. Formula 1 betting is not difficult, and the bets are usually quite easy.

Seasonal Betting

F1 betting can be divided into two categories: Season betting and betting by race.

A Formula 1 season lasts a year and there are about 30 rounds on circuits all over the world.

With a season bet you predict the winner of a season.

With these bets you place long-term bets, which are also called outright bets. These are offered all year round at the best non GamStop bookmakers.

Drivers' Championship Winner

In drivers’ championships, you bet on the driver winning a championship. You predict who will take home the cup at the end of the season.

This is an outright bet, and you can place your bet long in advance. The odds will keep changing as the season progresses. The performance of the drivers will push it up and down.

If you can predict early on that one of them will do well enough to beat the favourites, you will make a nice profit.

Constructor's Championship

Another popular seasonal bet is betting on teams or constructors. Here you bet on which team will win the constructors' title at the end of the season.

The teams are usually named after their main sponsor and compete in the Grand Prix with two cars and their drivers. Favourite teams are Mercedes, Red Bull Racing, McLaren and Ferrari.

You don't always have to wait until the last Grand Prix for the result. A team may have already collected so many points before the end of the season that it cannot be overtaken in the next Grand Prix.

In addition to the constructors' title, you can also predict where in the ranking a team will finish after the entire season or which team has won the most races in a season.

Because you do not bet on a driver, but on a team, your chances of winning are slightly higher. The odds will be slightly lower.

Bets on Single F1 Races

Would you like to bet on Formula 1, but would rather not wait until the end of the season? Then you can place bets on the F1 races.

Betting on a Grand Prix offers multiple betting options.

Pole Position

The pole position is the position at the very front of the starting grid. The first car to leave after the start signal.

With this bet, you predict which driver will start on the pole before qualifying. This is often determined through test drives and pre-race qualifying laps.

Don't confuse this with betting on a pole-position driver.

This turns out to be a bet with a low winning chance. Statistics show that only around 40% of races are won by drivers starting from the pole position.

Fastest Lap Time

The name says it all. Here you bet on who drives the fastest lap during a Grand Prix. You have to wait a while for the end of the race.

The driver with the fastest lap also receives a point for this, with which he can qualify for the world championship.

Top 6

Here you bet on who will finish in the first 6 places. You can also predict exactly in what order. The odds are then higher.

Top 3

The numbers 1, 2 and 3 end up on the podium. Whoever predicts who they are can make nice profits. If you also predict exactly the sequence, the profit is even greater.