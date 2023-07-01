“The Bullring” Wyoming County International Speedway Canceled for Saturday, July 1, 2023

Race of Champions Series and Wyoming County International Speedway “The Bullring” management has made the decision to cancel the July 1 2023, based on the continuation of severe weather predicted that would impact the event.

“This is always a difficult decision, but once again it is something out of our control and we’ve included what we’re looking at so our participants and fans understand, why we make those decisions,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “We also recognize that everyone questions our decisions, however, there are many logistical things to be considered in regard to everyone, in addition to the safety of everyone and we will always err on the side of safety for our fans, participants and officials.”

The next event for the Race of Champions family of Series is next Saturday, July 8 at Holland (N.Y.) Speedway.

ROC PR