Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Lights Up “Entertainment Capital of the World” with $30.8 Million in Total Auction Sales, Raises $865,000 for Charity

Barrett-Jackson , The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, hosted the ultimate automotive lifestyle experience that included elite collectible vehicles, world-class athletes, celebrities including Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman on stage to support the sale of a charity car and new attractions during this year’s Las Vegas Auction, June 22-24, inside the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. In total, 496 vehicles were sold at auction, all with No Reserve, for $29.2 million. Additionally, Barrett-Jackson sold 264 pieces of authentic automobilia for more than $1.5 million, bringing total auction sales to $30.8 million with a 100-percent sell-through rate and achieving over 30 world-record auction sales.

“From celebrity appearances and live musical performances to the most desirable collectible vehicles in the world, Barrett-Jackson headlined in the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Craig Jackson , chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We were full throttle for the three days, starting with a special ‘Supercar Therapy’ experience for local children battling critical and chronic illnesses on Thursday morning. Automobilia sales set huge records and demand was amazing for our impressive docket of collectible cars, trucks and SUVs. World-class athletes made appearances throughout the weekend. On Saturday, Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman walked on stage and rocked the house as she helped sell a one-of-one Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 for charity. We look forward to driving this excitement to New Orleans for our inaugural event this September.”

The eclectic docket of highly desirable collectible vehicles was diverse, including a Ferrari SF90 ( Lot #741 ), the 1972 De Tomaso Pantera ( Lot #702 ) that starred in the ‘Fast & Furious’ movie series, iconic Las Vegas showman Danny Gans’ custom 1967 Ford Mustang ( Lot #767 ) and several significant car collections.

The top 10 non-charity vehicles that sold during Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Las Vegas Auction included:

“A few months after we celebrated our 20th year in Palm Beach, the world came to Las Vegas to help us celebrate our 15th year there,” said Steve Davis , president of Barrett-Jackson. “Our remarkable No Reserve docket earned solid results across the entire spectrum. From VW buggies to the Ford GT, the wildest Resto-Mods to the biggest and boldest muscle cars, from spectacular customs to exotics and 50s classics, top quality vehicles brought top bids. The excitement of Las Vegas, energy of Barrett-Jackson and amazing selection of vehicles created another great success. We proved that the collector car hobby continues to be resilient and growing.”

Raising a total of $865,000, Barrett-Jackson sold two charity vehicles to benefit the American Cancer Society as well as Kristi House, which provides treatment, advocacy and coordination of services for all forms of child trauma. Lot #3000 was a 2024 Lancer Craft Elite Runabout Boat (VIN 001) and trailer that raised $165,000 for American Cancer Society. Lot #3001 was a one-of-one 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 that raised $700,000 with 100 percent of the hammer price benefiting Kristi House. Academy Award-winning actress, producer and humanitarian Nicole Kidman was on stage to support the sale of the Challenger for Kristi House, offering tickets and VIP meet & greets to Keith Urban’s concert in Las Vegas to the winning bidders. The Challenger charity car initially sold for $400,000 and was immediately donated back by a generous Barrett-Jackson VIP bidder to sell once again for an additional $300,000. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise more than $154 million for charity.

Automobilia sales were especially strong as Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas event sold 264 pieces at auction with No Reserve for more than $1.5 million. The total automobilia auction sales surpassed all previous Barrett-Jackson auctions outside of its flagship Scottsdale event. Bidding was especially spirited for a 1920s Standard Gold Crown Fry Mae West visible gas pump that set a world auction record for vintage gas pumps at $368,000. The top three automobilia pieces that sold during the Las Vegas Auction include:

1920s Standard Gold Crown Fry Model #177 Visible Gas Pump ( Lot #8277 ) - $368,000 1928 Ford Wayne Model 515 Visible Gas Pump ( Lot #7276 ) - $149,500 1950s Stainless-Steel Soda Fountain in Coca-Cola Regalia ( Lot #8265 ) - $80,500

This year’s Las Vegas event included the all-new Barrett-Jackson Fan Zone which elevated the guest experience with meet and greet opportunities with athletes from UFC and PBR (Professional Bull Riders). Professional Bull Riders appearing in the Fan Zone included Dakota Louis and Eli Vastbinder, both are also cast members of the new Prime Video docuseries The Ride, as well as PBR athlete Colten Fritzlan. The trio are expected to compete in PBR’s 2023 Team Series Championship on October 20-22 in Las Vegas. To purchase tickets to the PBR event, click here .

Auction goers were also able to meet former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate; 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Inductee Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone; and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. The Fan Zone also showcased a live performance by Robin Wilson and Jesse Valenzuela of the Gin Blossoms. Other attractions included the UFC Fight Pass “Extra Rounds” podcast onsite, a Formula 1 activation, a PBR mechanical bull, photo opportunities, prize giveaways and special appearances throughout the three-day event with PBR mascot ReRide.

The Las Vegas Auction attracted additional celebrities including Grammy Award-winning country music singer, songwriter and guitarist Keith Urban. Prominent sports figures included Anfernee Simons, a professional basketball player for the Portland Trail Blazers, along with Super Bowl-winning NFL head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens. Danny “The Count” Koker, a frequent Barrett-Jackson guest and TV personality, also stopped by to check out the collector vehicles.

Barrett-Jackson is now accepting consignments for the inaugural New Orleans Auction, September 28-30, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Those interested in being a part of the auction may consign their collector vehicle here . Those interested in registering to bid for the New Orleans Auction may do so here . To purchase tickets and VIP packages to the event, click here .