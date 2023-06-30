Toyo Tires and “Mad Mike” Whiddett Set New Rotary Record at the 101st Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Toyo Tires made a resounding impact at the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, showcasing its commitment to motorsports heritage and innovation. Attendees of the event in Colorado Springs witnessed an awe-inspiring performance by the talented "Mad Mike" Whiddett of Team Toyo. Whiddett’s “Bullet”, a 1400 horsepower, 4 rotor, twin turbo, rear wheel drive 2022 Mazda 3 built by TCP-Magic, ascended Pikes Peak and recorded an official lap time of 10:34.980. This set a record for the fastest Mazda and the fastest rotary engine in the event's 101-year history, forever etching Whiddett and his team’s groundbreaking performance in racing history.

Whiddett's triumph at Pikes Peak not only highlights his exceptional driving skills but also underscores the tireless efforts of Team TCP Magic, which is comprised of talented individuals from across the globe. Toyo Tires, as a valued partner, provided the necessary support, including cutting-edge tire technology, to enhance the performance and reliability of the record-breaking vehicle.

"The excellent performance of these tires instilled in me the unwavering confidence to push the limits up Pikes Peak, reaching speeds exceeding 140mph,” said Whiddett. “With predictable traction throughout the treacherous journey to the finish line, situated over 14,000ft in elevation, our wild 1400hp RWD Mazda3 built by TCP-Magic shattered records, claiming the titles of both the Fastest Mazda and the Fastest Rotary in the illustrious 101-year history of Pikes Peak."

“Through our involvement at Pikes Peak, we aim to celebrate the rich heritage and remarkable achievements of motorsports while pushing the boundaries of tire technology,” Stan Chen, sr. manager, events, sponsorships and motorsports, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “We are thrilled with “Mad Mike’s” outstanding performance, as he fearlessly pushed the limits in his pursuit of a record setting drive.”

The Toyo Proxes line of ultra-high performance and competition tires are used by enthusiasts and racers alike. In addition to supporting Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Toyo Tires supports NASA – the National Auto Sport Association – and is the spec tire of the Mazda Spec MX-5 Challenge, BMW Car Club of America’s E36 and E46 classes as well as Porsche Club of America’s SP1 and Boxster classes. To learn more about the Proxes line from Toyo Tires, visit www.toyotires.com .