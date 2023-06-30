Lincoln Park USAC Sprints Rescheduled to Sunday-Monday, July 2-3

Due to the current power outages affecting many throughout the Midwest, including Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway, Friday and Saturday night’s Bill Gardner Sprintacular has been postponed to Sunday, July 2 and Monday, July 3.

Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds hit the 5/16-mile dirt oval midday Thursday, knocking out electricity to the track. Much effort was put into restoring power to the track in time for this weekend’s events, but as of late afternoon on Friday’s race day, the venue remained without power.

The ninth annual Bill Gardner Sprintacular will resume on Sunday with a program consisting of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series, plus 305 RaceSaver Sprint Cars and Modifieds.

Monday’s event features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series, plus the Midwest Mini Sprint Association, Super Stocks and Bombers.

The MSCS format will be utilized throughout Sunday’s $5,000-to-win 30-lap feature while USAC’s format will be used during Monday’s program, which culminates with a $10,000-to-win 40-lap main event.

General admission tickets are $30, kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $40 with kids 10 and under free.

Both nights, the pits will open at 2pm Eastern, front gates at 4pm with cars on track at 6pm.

USAC PR