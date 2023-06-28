Nebraska And Kansas On Deck For The American Sprint Car Series!

Making the run through Nebraska and Kansas this Independence Day Weekend, the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com will be at Boone County Raceway in Albion, Neb. on Friday, June 30, then WaKeeney Speedway in WaKeeney, Kan. on Saturday, July 1.

The return to the one-third-mile oval at the Boone County Fairgrounds, last year's series debut saw Oklahoma's Matt Covington win a dogfight of a feature over Jason Martin.

This Friday's Norfolk Transmission & Muffler, Boone County Challenge, opens at 1:00 P.M. in the Pits and 5:00 P.M. in the stands. Hot Laps are set to be on track at 7:15 P.M., with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for youth (12-18), and free for kids 11 and under. Pit Passes are $30.

Boone County Raceway is located at 100 W Fairview St. in Albion, Neb. For more information on the track, call (402) 741-2451 or log onto http://www. boonecountyraceway.com.

Sprint Cars and Fireworks are on deck Saturday, July 1, at WaKeeney Speedway. Colorado's Jake Bubak and Quinter, Kan. shoe, Zach Blurton added their names to the list of winners at WaKeeney in 2022. The 2021 return went to Liberal's Jason Martin. Three visits in 1995, 1996, and 1998 all went to Dodge City's Garry Lee Maier.

Saturday, July 1, will feature a Fireworks show after the races. Gates open at 5:00 P.M., with racing at 7:47 P.M. (CDT). All-Access Passes are $30, general admission is $20, and kids 12 and under are free into the grandstands. IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods, and Crazy Cruisers are also on the card.

WaKeeney Speedway is located at 100 N 13th St. in WaKeeney, Kan. Information on the track can be found at https://www. wakeeneyspeedway.net or by calling Terry Mattox at (918) 417-0624.

Going into the weekend, Jason Martin holds a slim 20 point advantage over Matt Covington. Carrying momentum into the weekend, Jordon Mallett has closed his gap down to 119 markers.

Likewise for Howard Moore, who is enter with a pair of podium runs, and trails by only 128 points. Brandon Anderson is fifth in standings, with Landon Britt, Kyler Johnson, Christopher Townsend, Michael Day, and Seth Bergman make up the top ten.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer. New subscribers can receive 25% off when they use promo code ASCS2023 at checkout.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

Quick Info:

Who: American Sprint Car Series

Where: Boone Co. Raceway and WaKeeney Speedway

When: June 30 and July 1

Event Information (Boone County Raceway)

Pits: 1:00 P.M.

Gates: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:45 P.M. – 6:15 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:15 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.050 (Channel 5)

Prices:

Adults: $25

Youth 12-18: $15

Kids 11 & Under: Free

Pit Pass: $30

Contact Info:

Address: 100 W Fairview St, Albion, NE 68620

Phone: (402) 741-2451

Website: http://www. boonecountyraceway.com

Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/Boone-County- Raceway-1535163786732202/

Event Information (WaKeeney Speedway)

Pits: 3:00 P.M.

Gates: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:47 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.050 (Channel 5)

Prices:

Adults: $20

Senior / Military: $15

Youth 13-16: $10

Kids 12 & Under: Free

All Access Passes: $30

Track Contact Info:

Phone: (785) 743-2555 or (918) 417-0624

Address: 100 N 13th St, WaKeeney, KS 67672

Website: http://www. wakeeneyspeedway.net

Social Media: https://www.facebook. com/WaKeeney-Speedway- 424370508391146

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/americansprintcarseries

Twitter: http://www.twitter. com/ascsracing [@ascsracing]

Broadcast: http://www. racindirt.com

Live-Scoring: My Race Pass App

ASCS Drivers Online:

3 Howard Moore (Memphis, TN) R

6 Christopher Townsend (La Porte, TX) R

10 Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

13 Elijah Gile (Phoenix, AZ) R

14 Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

23 Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

36 Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

45X Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

55B Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

71 Brady Baker (Alexander, AR) R

91 Michael Day (Farmersville, TX) R

95 Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

R denotes a driver running for the Brodix National Rookie of the Year

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 5 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81-Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 1,670; 2. Matt Covington 1,650; 3. Jordon Mallett 1,551; 4. Howard Moore 1,542; 5. Brandon Anderson 1,528; 6. Landon Britt 1,443; 7. Kyler Johnson 1,409; 8. Christopher Townsend 1,300; 9. Michael Day 1,279; 10. Seth Bergman 1,237;

Support of the American Sprint Car Series is brought to you by RacinDirt.com, AR Dyno Specialty, BMRS, The Driver’s Project, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Smiley’s Racing Products, Impact Signs, Hoosier Tire, RacinDirt.com, and MyRacePass.com.

ASCS PR