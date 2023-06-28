By Popular Demand! 3 More Foyt Documentary Screenings Added on July 19

Due to popular demand, there are now even more opportunities to watch the brand new documentary on racing legend A.J. Foyt.

A release date party has been added for Wednesday, July 19, at USAC headquarters in Speedway, Indiana. Three additional screenings of the Foyt documentary are scheduled for that day at 10am, Noon and 2pm. All times eastern.

The event is “Open House” and no RSVP is needed. Refreshments will be provided throughout the event.

Following the release of the widely lauded Bettenhausen family documentary, the United States Auto Club and FloRacing are excited to present the next film in the series focused on the legendary career of A.J. Foyt.

The event is in support of RaceAid, the benevolent arm of the United States Auto Club, which benefits participants, officials and families in need.

USAC headquarters are located at 4910 W. 16th Street in Speedway, Ind.

USAC PR