Srx Announces Jegs High Performance as Series Sponsor

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced JEGS High Performance as an official SRX Series Sponsor. JEGS will be the primary sponsor of Kenny Wallace’s car in the SRX Series finale at Lucas Oil Speedway.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome JEGS to SRX as an official sponsor for 2023, joining us for the finale with Kenny Wallace at the wheel,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “When I think about JEGS, words like reliability and speed come to mind. Kenny and JEGS have been a fantastic duo with Kenny’s YouTube channel, and we are thrilled to have them on board for this summer.”

“I sure am honored to have the famous JEGS logo on the SRX car. The black and yellow logo is so legendary in racing around America - it’s going to be a great night when I get to drive it and represent JEGS on August 17th at Lucas Oil Speedway,” said Kenny Wallace.

“JEGS is very excited to announce this year’s sponsorship with SRX on Kenny Wallace race car when he drives in the series finale at Lucas Oil Speedway,” said Gabe Mendoza, Chief Executive Officer of JEGS. “This exposure of JEGS parts brand in racing will be yet another test of how well the fans respond whether they’re attending the event live or watching Thursday Night Thunder live on ESPN.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

SRX PR