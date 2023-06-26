Top-10 for Bergeron at Eastbound Park despite accident

The driver of Jacombs Racing's number 1 Mustang, Jean-Philippe Bergeron, was at Eastbound International Speedway (Newfoundland and Labrador), for the Nascar Pinty's Pro-Line 250 event last Saturday. Practice allowed the team to make a number of adjustments to a car that was performing very well on the 3/8-mile track. A loss of speed on the straights became apparent during qualifying. So it was at the wheel of a car not at full capacity that the driver started the 250-lap race from 14th place.

Bergeron managed to hold off his rivals until an accident occurred around lap 70. The driver of the number 23 car, Brandon McFarlane, failed to see Bergeron on the inside of turn 4 and crashed into him. The front of the number 1 Mustang was heavily damaged. Despite extensive impact to the suspension and alignment, the Jacombs Racing team managed to make the necessary repairs. Bergeron was able to return to the track with a banged-up car, difficult to drive and a few laps down on the leaders. It was with great caution that he attacked the rest of the race. The aim now was to complete it. He took advantage of his rivals' bad luck at the last restart to finish in tenth place. It's certainly not the result he'd hoped for, but it does provide him with valuable points for the Nascar Pinty's Series Championship.