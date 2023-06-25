Alex Sewell Charges To His First Career ASCS National Victory At Caney Valley Speedway!

A race that saw every high and low imaginable Saturday night at Caney Valley Speedway, the highest moment came as 13th starting Alex Sewell stormed into Victory Lane for the first time with the American Sprint Car Series.

The 168th winner with the American Sprint Car Series, Sewell is the second in as many races to add his name to the list, joining Jeffrey Newell, who won Thursday at Lawton. Drivers from 11 cities in Oklahoma have won with the American Sprint Car Series. Sewell is the fifth from Broken Arrow.

"This is a dream come true me. I've been racing with this series for, shoot I don't know, 15-years now, and these wins; they don't come easy," stated an ecstatic Alex Sewell.

Wrapped up in a massive hug by his Father in Victory Lane, emotionally, Alex talked about what that meant to him.

"It means the world to get to come out here and do this with him, and to be able to pay him back a little bit with a win. It feel freaking nice. I wouldn't want to do this with anyone else."

After several cautions throughout the 30-lap event, Sewell kept his nose clean and made it into the top five on Lap 8. Rolling like a shot on restarts, Sewell battled past Howard Moore for second on Lap 13. Out front from the start, Andrew Deal led the way by over two seconds as he worked into traffic on Lap 15.

Trying to work around a slower car, that would be where his night ended as Fred Mattox went around and collected the No. 15d in the process.

Advancing Sewell to the point, the last challenge for the No. 8 came with a caution on Lap 27 for debris off the fourth turn. Able to find his marks through the final three revolutions, clean air allowed Alex to pull away by 1.619-seconds.

Howard Moore, from ninth, held on for second as Brandon Anderson salvaged his night with a massive run from the back of the pack to third after getting collected and turned on Lap 2. Sidelined in his Heat Race with a failed engine, Jordon Mallett had to grid the field 22nd but was able to march ahead 18 positions to finish fourth. Bradley Fezard completed the top five.

Kyler Johnson made up six spots, with Matt Covington, who, like Anderson, had to salvage his night, in seventh. Jace Park crossed eighth, followed by Jason Martin, who had to fight back after tipping on his side on an early restart. Joshua Tyre completed the top ten.

The 24-car field at Caney Valley Speedway was topped in The Driver’s Project Qualifying by Jace Park, who established a new track record at 11.743-seconds. A trio of AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race wins went to Sean McClelland, Andrew Deal, and Jeremy Campbell. The KSE Hard Charger was Alex Sewell, who gained 12 spots from his scheduled starting spot.

RACE RESULTS:

ASCS National

Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Car Count: 24

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying (Top 4 in each group invert into Heat Races)

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, 11.817[5]; 2. 10-Landon Britt, 11.876[6]; 3. 1-Sean McClelland, 11.911[8]; 4. 6-Christopher Townsend, 12.074[3]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell, 12.198[4]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox, 12.221[1]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott, 12.594[2]; 8. (DNS) 1H-Hank Davis, 12.594

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 11.950[2]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett, 11.973[1]; 3. 15D-Andrew Deal, 12.029[7]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton, 12.053[6]; 5. 938-Bradley Fezard, 12.096[5]; 6. 7C-Chris Morgan, 12.215[8]; 7. 31-Casey Wills, 12.291[4]; 8. 91-Michael Day, 23.388[3]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 87J-Jace Park, 11.743[1]; 2. 3-Howard Moore, 11.854[2]; 3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 11.886[3]; 4. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 11.918[6]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 11.965[7]; 6. 36-Jason Martin, 12.053[4]; 7. 3X-Noah Harris, 12.132[5]; 8. 1T-Joshua Tyre, 13.050[8]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Sean McClelland[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 3. 10-Landon Britt[3]; 4. 6-Christopher Townsend[1]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell[5]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox[6]; 7. 1H-Hank Davis[8]; 8. 00-Broc Elliott[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15D-Andrew Deal[2]; 2. 938-Bradley Fezard[5]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton[1]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[7]; 6. 7C-Chris Morgan[6]; 7. 91-Michael Day[8]; 8. 14-Jordon Mallett[3]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]; 2. 12-Jeffrey Newell[1]; 3. 87J-Jace Park[4]; 4. 3-Howard Moore[3]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]; 6. 36-Jason Martin[6]; 7. 3X-Noah Harris[7]; 8. 1T-Joshua Tyre[8]

A-Feature

RacinDirt A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[13]; 2. 3-Howard Moore[9]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett[22]; 5. 938-Bradley Fezard[7]; 6. 45X-Kyler Johnson[12]; 7. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 8. 87J-Jace Park[5]; 9. 36-Jason Martin[16]; 10. 1T-Joshua Tyre[21]; 11. 6-Christopher Townsend[15]; 12. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[3]; 13. 26M-Fred Mattox[18]; 14. 00-Broc Elliott[23]; 15. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]; 16. 91-Michael Day[19]; 17. 3X-Noah Harris[20]; 18. 7C-Chris Morgan[17]; 19. 8M-Kade Morton[14]; 20. 1-Sean McClelland[2]; 21. 12-Jeffrey Newell[10]; 22. 31-Casey Wills[11]; 23. 10-Landon Britt[8]; 24. 1H-Hank Davis[24]

Lap Leader(s): Andrew Deal 1-19; Alex Sewell 20-30

KSE Hard Charger: Alex Sewell +12

Driver's Project Quick Time: Jace Park 11.743-seconds (NTR)

High Point Driver: Matt Covington

Provisional(s): N/A

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 5 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81-Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 1,670; 2. Matt Covington 1,650; 3. Jordon Mallett 1,551; 4. Howard Moore 1,542; 5. Brandon Anderson 1,528; 6. Landon Britt 1,443; 7. Kyler Johnson 1,409; 8. Christopher Townsend 1,300; 9. Michael Day 1,279; 10. Seth Bergman 1,237;

