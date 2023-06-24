"Max has the potential to win more than 7 world titles", says Fittipaldi

With Max Verstappen dominating the grid, MyBettingSites.co.uk talked to two-time World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi who was of the opinion that Verstappen can break Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's record of seven world championships.

The Brazilian great also expressed his admiration for the Dutch driver and pointed out how he has matured this season.

Here's what he said:





Max Verstappen has the potential to win more than seven World Championships



“I think it’s too early to say if Max can break Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton’s record but he has the potential." “Any sport, Olympics, World Cup football, tennis, when someone establishes a record, you think it is impossible to break but history has shown us otherwise.” “He has the potential to break that record for sure. His age, his physical fitness, his training and his mental strength. He has the potential to win more than seven World Championships.”







I admire the way Max is performing - he has overcome any difficulties he's faced



“I think Max is doing brilliantly. It’s amazing the work that he’s been doing. He’s so focused. Any different circumstances or difficulties that he faces, he’s overcoming. “He deserves to be there. He’s doing the hard work with precision. I admire the way he’s performing. “As a defending World Champion, all the pressure he has, it’s tremendous. He’s there, he’s more mature and he’s doing a fantastic job.”







I really like how Max takes control of his races



“The team is behind him a hundred percent and sometimes I can see his comments on the radio where he takes control of his race. I like that. His personality is strong now. At his level, he can do that. If a rookie driver tries that, it’s difficult. “The team knows they have to listen to him. He’s driving and he knows what he’s doing. He has very strong opinions.”





