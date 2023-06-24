Jason Feger, Mike Harrison Win Summer Nationals Features at Brownstown

Jason Feger knew his first DIRTcar Summer Nationals Feature win of the season had to be right on the horizon. If three-straight podium finishes in his last three races was any clue, then he was due any day. Friday night at the Brownstown Bullring, he finally broke through to Victory Lane.

In dominant fashion, Feger – the 2010 Hell Tour champion from Bloomington, IL – led all 50 circuits around the 1/4-mile, formerly known as Fayette County Speedway, and bagged the $10,000 grand prize.

“It feels really good, especially being a $10,000-to-win,” Feger said. “That’s kinda like winning two.”

Feger started on the outside front row, won the mad dash into the first corner and began pacing the field around. The laps clicked off as fellow Summer Nationals champions Billy Moyer Sr. and Shannon Babb followed close behind.

Only one caution slowed the action and restacked the field right before the halfway point, but little changed out front as Feger continued to show the way.

As the final laps closed in, so did Moyer and Babb to the rear of Feger. Soon, the lapped traffic in front of Feger became undeniable, but he chose to stay put instead of making the risky move with the other leaders right on his tail.

“It’s nice knowing you’ve got guys back there that probably aren’t going to make bonehead moves and race you clean,” Feger said. “They know when it might not be their night, and they’re just going to get their money and keep everything in one piece. That was definitely peace of mind.”

Feger elected to chase the lapped cars back to the finish line, scoring his 24th career Summer Nationals Feature win. He came into the night leading both the Week 2 and overall points standings and has since expanded that gap with the victory.

Two races remain on the docket in Week 2, but Feger likes his chance to be there with a shot at the $10,000 weekly champion’s check come Sunday night. Though, he does acknowledge the pitfalls that beset so many teams on the road.

“We’ve just gotta stay focused,” Feger said. “You’re one flat tire away, or broken motor, or big wreck – anything can happen. We’ve just gotta keep digging away and take it one night at a time.

“Obviously, everything’s rolling good. But you never know when the bad luck’s gonna come get you.”

UP NEXT

Week 2 on the Summer Nationals Late Model trail heads to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO, on Saturday, June 24, joined by the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view full results)

Feature (50 Laps): 1. 25-Jason Feger[2]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 3. 18-Shannon Babb[1]; 4. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 5. 21J-Billy Moyer Jr[7]; 6. 7T-Drake Troutman[11]; 7. 14M-Morgan Bagley[3]; 8. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[10]; 9. 12-Ashton Winger[24]; 10. 33-Mike Harrison[16]; 11. 36-Logan Martin[5]; 12. 24-Ryan Unzicker[19]; 13. 94-Austin Rettig[9]; 14. 26H-Kyle Hammer[12]; 15. 31AUS-Kye Blight[20]; 16. 38-Thomas Hunziker[13]; 17. 4G-Bob Gardner[21]; 18. (DNF) 42-Chad Finley[18]; 19. (DNF) 35-Claude Walker[23]; 20. (DNF) 11D-Brian Diveley[17]; 21. (DNF) 54-Dane Dacus[14]; 22. (DNF) 21N-Logan Nickerson[8]; 23. (DNF) 16-Rusty Griffaw[22]; 24. (DNF) 6K-Michael Kloos[15]

Harrison Wins Brownstown for 58th Career Summit Modified Victory

For the second time this season, Mike Harrison has put his new Longhorn Chassis in DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Victory Lane.

Leading all 25 laps, Harrison took command at the drop of the green and held off current DIRTcar UMP Modified national points leader Tyler Nicely and the rest of the field to score his 58th career victory with the series.

Several cautions littered throughout the race gave Nicely, Cole Falloway and others chances to make a move for the lead, but six-time Summit Modified champion Harrison was too fast through the middle.

“I knew I had to get the jump on [Nicely], and that was my whole goal,” Harrison said. “Then, it was just a matter of doing all the right things, get through lapped traffic and come out on top.”

UP NEXT

The Summit Modifieds are back in action Saturday, June 24 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO, for the sixth race of the 2023 season.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view full results)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 24H-Mike Harrison[1]; 2. 25-Tyler Nicely[2]; 3. 66-Cole Falloway[7]; 4. 8-Kyle Steffens[8]; 5. 14C-Rick Conoyer[6]; 6. 13-Charlie Mefford[4]; 7. 28-Michael Bolyard[5]; 8. 1S-Brian Shaw[17]; 9. 787-Cody Zobrist[10]; 10. 128-Zach Schantz[9]; 11. 12L-Lucas Lee[15]; 12. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie[12]; 13. 82-Dalton Lane[13]; 14. 54-Zachary Hawk[20]; 15. 66W-Tyler Worley[22]; 16. 51M-Joe Mercurio[19]; 17. 27H-Keith Harre[21]; 18. 58R-Ryan Hamilton[11]; 19. 45M-Jared Morrison[18]; 20. 95-Rick Salter[14]; 21. 27-Michael Turner[23]; 22. 21M-Willy Myers[3]; 23. 87Z-Zeb Moake[16]

DIRTcar Series PR