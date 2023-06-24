Gray Leadbetter Returns to Crandon with Pro Spec Points Lead

The opening round at Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway saw Leadbetter back in the quick and consistent form that won her last year’s class championship. After qualifying fastest for Saturday’s kickoff race, she clawed her way through the field from sixth place on the grid after the invert to finish second, within a second on track of the winner. Sunday saw her recover from an early spin to finish second once again, this time after a brilliant restart after the competition caution that saw her fighting for the lead. The end result of the weekend was a five-point advantage over her closest competition coming into “The Big House.”

But between those two race weekends, Leadbetter headed to Jay, Oklahoma’s MidAmerica Outdoors to take part in the first round of the 2023-24 Nitrocross season in the SXS class. Competitive pace all weekend long yielded back-to-back fourth-place finishes in Saturday’s finals, with a brief stint in the lead in the first feature. It’s all added up to one of the busiest months of the 18-year-old’s young career, which started with preseason testing with R/BM and will eventually see her race six features across two different series and race classes.

Last year’s Crandon Brush Run saw Leadbetter take finishes of fourth and second, but she scored her fourth and final win of the 2022 campaign as part of the series’ most recent visit for last September’s World Championship. That win and a third place finish in the finale were integral to her championship win, which came by a razor-thin three-point margin.

Leadbetter’s first track time comes on Friday, with Pro Spec practice at 12:00PM and qualifying at 3:55. Her races are scheduled for 4:15PM on Saturday and 4:45PM on Sunday. As always, the action can be streamed live on FloRacing throughout the weekend.

