Rain Cancels Qualifying; Callum Hedge to Start from Pole

Rain marred the opening day of competition for Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Race Director Scott Goodyear opted to cancel this afternoon’s qualifying to instead allocate the time for a free practice session. With qualifying officially cancelled, the starting lineup for tomorrow’s race will be set by the Championship Points Standings and points leader Callum Hedge (No. 17 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) will lead the field off the grid.

SEE MORE: Starting Grid

The morning practice session was led by Cooper Becklin (No. 19 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), who recorded his first-career podium at Mid-Ohio last year during a very wet Race 3. Manuel Roza (No. 12 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3), in his rookie season of FR Americas competition, was second in the session while driving on Hankook tires. Meanwhile, championship points leader Callum Hedge (No. 17 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) was third on the speed charts.

SEE MORE: Practice 1 Results

Becklin continued to pace the field during the afternoon practice. Ohio native Austin Hill (No. 8 SoOhio Equip/Alum Trailers/Ferris Mowers/Big Tex Trailers/PJ Trailers/CM Truck Ligier JS F3) was second at his home track, preparing to make his first FR Americas start at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Cole Kleck, who is competing in his very first FR Americas race weekend, was third quick in the session.

SEE MORE: Practice 2 Results

Lights out for FR Americas’ Race 1 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET. Fans attending the PERMCO Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio will also have the opportunity to meet the drivers of FR Americas & Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda during an all-driver autograph session at 2 p.m. ET. The session will be held in the FR/F4 paddock, near the series trailer and souvenir stands. Follow FR Americas on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and watch Race Monitor for live timing and scoring. This weekend’s races will also be available to stream free at YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV.

STREAM THE RACE: YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV