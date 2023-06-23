Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Set for Elko Speedway Debut

With five top-10 finishes in the first six races of the 2023 season, Muniz is performing more like a seasoned sophomore than a freshman rookie, but as 2023 is preparing for an intense and busy summer stretch, Muniz and the Mooresville, N.C.-based team hope to attract their first top-five finish of the year at one of the series’ smallest tracks.

“I learned a ton last weekend at Berlin Raceway,” admitted Muniz who invades Elko Speedway a respectable second in the ARCA championship standings.

“I continue to learn every time I climb in my No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang and with every lap turned.

“Berlin was like nothing I had ever experienced in my racing career to this point, but I also feel like it was a good “test” to set myself up on what to expect at some of these tracks coming up this summer and fall.”

While disappointed that he hasn’t tallied a top-five finish in his six career ARCA Menards Series starts, the former Malcom in the Middle television actor is appreciative of how smoothly his inaugural season has progressed so far.

“I think for any driver you always want to do better,” he said. “Unless you are winning every week, I do not think you can be completely 100 percent satisfied, but my Rette Jones Racing has worked relentlessly to make sure they are bringing me fast cars.

“I was proud of our efforts at Berlin. We started off the day with a strong result in practice. Qualifying wasn’t the best, but we rebounded in the race. We just need to continue to make progress forward and hope the results will follow.”